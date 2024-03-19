Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom team up for new sports podcast





Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom are reuniting for a new podcast. Former champion athletes will host a sports-themed chatfest titled “Keeping Up with Sports,” alongside Zach Hirsch, the podcast kingpin. Scheduled to launch in the coming weeks, the show will feature interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment and sports and examine the personal stories of champions as they balance the spotlight and competition, according to Monday's announcement. “I know the dialogues we will have on Keeping Up with Sports will focus on the unique stories of athletes and the events in their lives that matter to the sports and entertainment community,” Jenner, 74, said in a statement. Before becoming transgender in 2015Jenner, who won a gold medal in the men's decathlon at the 1976 Olympics, was married to Kardashian mom Kris Jenner for 22 years. Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Odom, 44, won two NBA championships as power forward for the Los Angeles Lakers. He was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2011. Former boxing champion Sugar Ray Leonard, who also won a gold medal at the 1976 Olympics, is set to be interviewed for the first episode. The 76-year-old will speak about being a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of one of his coaches, which he detailed in his 2011 memoir “The Big Fight: My Life In and Out of the Ring “. Other guests expected to appear on “Keeping Up with Sports” include CBS basketball analyst Seth Davis, professional stuntman Steve-O, boxer and TikToker Bryce Hall and author and television personality Amber Rose , who dated Kanye West before marrying Kim Kardashian.

