Why This X-Men Actor Won't Appear in Deadpool & Wolverine

The world recently got a spectacular first glimpse Deadpool and Wolverine, which is probably the most anticipated Marvel project in recent memory. With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman returning as the titular heroes, the film promises to be a monumental fusion of Fox's X-Men characters with the MCU. After Loki introduced us to TVA and the broader phenomenon of variants, the Multiverse is ready to welcome Mutants with open arms.





From what we know so far, Deadpool and Wolverine will use TVA to bring Wade Wilson to the MCU. Using its ability to break the fourth wall, the film aims to explicitly acknowledge Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox, making it fertile ground for cameos and fan-favorite Easter eggs. There is, however, one big mutant you shouldn't expect to see. Vinnie Joneswho played Juggernaut in 2006 X-Men: The Last Standturned down an offer, but not without reason.





Why did Vinnie Jones turn down 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

The to its role has become possible. Talking with Yahoo! MoviesHowever, Jones gave reasons why he refused retaliation. “Curiously, I was just asked to do dead Poolthe new one now,” Jones revealed. “I spoke to the director and I just said it's such a tragedy to put on this costume, mentally and physically.“





“I mean, it took a toll mentally too, because you're in there and you can't do anything all day. You can only drink through a straw,” Jones continued. “So we were unable to reach an agreement for dead Pool [& Wolverine]. But dead PoolIt's my favorite movie of all time, more or less. I really wanted to do it, but they didn't have the budget to put me in the costume. It's not clear what Jones meant by that last bit, referring to the lack of budget to put him in the costume. Considering Jones regarding the discomfort of a practical costume, it's likely that a fully CGI version of the Juggernaut costume would have been its selling point, which apparently wouldn't fit into the production budget.

However, it wasn't the Juggernaut outfit that left a sour taste in Jones' mouth. Matthew Vaughn was X-Men: The Last Standthe original director, but he was replaced by Brett Ratner, and this led the production to a “disaster”, as Jones put it in that same interview. The Juggernaut “wasn't the same role I signed up for,” Jones said, explaining that the room was heavily diluted. “[I] I lost interest pretty early, because I knew they were just pushing me forward.”





“Deadpool 2” gives us a very different juggernaut

X-Men: The Last Stand I saw a group of antagonistic mutants, Magneto (Ian McKellen), and his Brotherhood confronting the X-Men and the government to stop the distribution of a cure for the Mutant gene. Among the Brotherhood of Mutants was of course Jones' Juggernaut. We meet him confined in a mobile prison, prevented from making the slightest movement. Once the Juggernaut gains momentum, he is virtually unstoppable. As a favorite among comic book readers, Juggernaut was rather underused, but he gave us one of the most memorable exchanges in the film. Pursuing Kitty Pryde (Elliot Page), who is able to briefly slow him down, the Juggernaut gruffly disputes: “You don't know who I am? I'm the Juggernaut, bitch!” This was perhaps the lowest point of the original X-Men outings, but it still had its moments.





Deadpool 2, of course, was apparently allowed to have as much fun as he wanted, and his portrayal of Juggernaut was no exception. He's an incredibly massive character, created with CGI, with Deadpool himself contributing to the role. “Ryan Reynolds ended up voicing Juggernautif you didn't know,” said the film's screenwriter Rhett Reese told CBR. “It was Ryan's voice as Juggernaut, and he did the facial capture for him.” If there was any hope of this version of Juggernaut returning, it would be a nice surprise. Aside from easily tearing a cheerful Wade Wilson in half at the waist, he's a comically fearsome, scene-stealing monster. The possibility of pitting him against one of the MCU characters presents endless possibilities.

Who appears in “Deadpool & Wolverine”?





Beyond wondering if a version of the Juggernaut could appear in Deadpool and Wolverineall our ears are strained to listen to the words of the Mutants we might encounter in the film. Karan Soniwho plays Dopinder (Wade Wilson's lovable, non-superpowered friend) in the first two Deadpool films, will reprise his role and recently told Collider: “Ryan is taking full advantage of the MCU and playing with all the toys. We have “It also feels like it comes at a great time for the MCU because it's ready for a little shake-up, and he's definitely shaking it up.”

As far as we know, Deadpool 2The Juggernaut is not dead. Even if he did, this is the MCU's multiverse saga, so the possibilities are limitless. We already know we're getting VAT and all the variations and timeline jumps that come with it. We could have a thousand Juggernauts! Plus, ever since a recent MCU end credits scene brought a familiar member of the X-Men to the forefront, the idea of ​​returning actors from the Fox universe has been weighing heavily on our minds. Apart dead PoolIn the cast, there is of course Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

In addition, Aaron Stanford He is confirmed to take over Pyro, the fire-wielding mutant of the two X2 And X-Men: The Last Stand. WandaVision played mind games while bringing back Evan Peters in a role adjacent to Quicksilver, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness granted us another meeting with Patrick StewartIt's Professor Xavier. And last but not least, Jennifer Garner is about to bring back his Elektra. At this point, no one (besides Vinnie Jones) is out of the question.





Deadpool and Wolverine will be in theaters on July 26, 2024.