Elite 8 polling stations close Friday





Over 3,000 readers voted for their favorite burgers and more. One of them sent a letter in verse form. Nodding to “At the water's edge“Marlon Brando's famous soliloquy, You don't understand. I could have had class. I could have been a competitor. I could have been somebody, instead of a bum, which I am, let's face it. From reader David Livengood: Instead of a bum, we vote on a bunyet, mainly on what's in the bun! Where's the beef and where are the nominations for those great burgers your Sweet 16 is missing? I have a few favorites, but I'd like to see the contenders weigh in. We need some vital information! What are the weights of the contenders? Hopefully there are no lightweights in this division and they all come from a good family mix. Competition summary To answer Mr. L's first question, the selection committee included hundreds of reader nominations to determine Collier County's Sweet 16. Voting in installments began on March 10 and the final second was played at noon on March 15. As for family mixes? Several are headed to the Elite Eight. How they do it is up to you. A few notes before voting An independent accounting/polling resource counts your votes. In this case, it's CrowdSignal.

On CrowdSignal, only one vote per IP address is allowed. What is an IP address? Each of your different devices (phone, laptop, desktop, tablet) has a different IP address.

Votes posted on Facebook or sent to this reporter by email are not counted in the official count.

Having issues with the survey? Try updating or replacing Mozilla with another browser.

If you would like to share a review on your favorite to post, contact me via [email protected] . Elite 8 Supports Analysis: Brooks Burgers won 90% of the votes against Kountry Kitchen in the first round. Given its three-location advantage, Brooks could crush its next challenger, The Continental, which won by just five votes over competitor Ridgway Bar & Grill. Do you want to go there before voting? Brookss Locations: 2290 Logan Blvd., 845 Vanderbilt Beach Road and the famous OG at 330 Ninth Street; brooksburgers.com The Continental: 1205 Third Street South; 239-659-0007;damicoscontinental.com Analysis: Two chains went head-to-head, but BrickTops at Waterside Shops slammed Beef OBradys by capturing 77% of the votes in this bracket. Oasis Down the Street presents more of a challenge, but clinched its spot in the Elite Eight with just 31 more votes than its first-round competitor, Five Guys. Do you want to go there before voting? BrickTops: 5555 Tamiami Trail N., bricktops.com Oasis: 1046 Pine Ridge Road; 239-649-0800;theoasisnaples.com Analysis: Did multiple locations or the namesake legacy factors make this decisive victory for third seed Jimmy Ps over Pewter Mug? While second-round contender Culver's poses more of a challenge, it would be shocking (heartbreaking?) if Jimmy Ps didn't make the final four. Do you want to go there before voting? Culver's And Jimmy P have multiple locations. Analysis: Although Only Doubles was the second seed in Burger Ball, Harold's Place garnered more total reader votes during its Sweet 16 round. Food truck versus chickee-tiki? It's all in your hands. Do you want to go there before voting? Only Doubles is Bonita's Ceremony Brewing on Tuesdays and Brookside Market on Davis Boulevard every Friday. For other appearances, check the calendar via OnlyDbls on Instagram. Harold's Place: 2555 Tamiami Trail N., 239-263-7254; naplesharoldsplace.com

