Morgan Freeman, the Veteran Actor Doomed to Playing Himself: Once You Become a Star, You're Screwed | People

People bothered by gender or racial changes in film adaptations often accuse Hollywood of embracing woke culture. Recent targets of their anger: the 2023 remake of The little Mermaid and the prequel to The Lord of the Rings. However, Morgan Freeman's diverse career may shed some light on this question. For example, in The Shawshank Redemption (1994), Freeman played Red Redding, a character originally described as a red-haired Irishman in Stephen King's story. He also played a character in Kevin Costners Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) which was not part of the traditional legend. Although he does not fit the typical image of the God of the Bible, Freeman portrayed him twice and also served three times as President of the United States before the election of Barack Obama.

Freeman's first presidential term was Deep impact (1998). When director Mimi Leder suggested the name, a studio executive rejected the idea, saying they didn't make science fiction. It was a particularly important role for an actor who began his career during the era of the Hays Code, a set of self-imposed guidelines by the industry for all films released between 1934 and 1968. The Code banned the depiction of interracial relationships and restricted roles for black actors. When I was little, I wasn't into films, he said in a interview for Squire. Whenever there was a black man in a movie, it was usually for laughs. Then Sidney Poitier came along and showed young black people that we could take on different roles too.

Black, not African American. Freeman hates that term. Two things I can say publicly that I don't like: Black History Month is an insult. Are you going to relegate my story to a month? he declared a few years ago. Additionally, being African-American is an insult. I don't subscribe to this title… What does this really mean? Most black people in this part of the world are mixed race. And you say Africa as if it were a country, when it is a continent, like Europe.

Morgan Freeman in 1981. CBS Photo Archive (CBS via Getty Images)

Morgan Freeman in 1990. Photography by Bonnie Schiffman (Getty Images)

Having started his career sixty years ago, he has observed the transformations in the industry that have made it unrecognizable. The fact is that now everyone is involved. Like everyone. LGBTQ, Asian, black, white, interracial marriage, interracial relationships, they're all in the mix. You see them all on the screen, and it's a huge step forward.

Freeman discovered his calling very early in life. Son of a professor and an alcoholic barber, he was going to become a dancer until he joined the army. When I was sixteen, I decided I wanted to become a fighter pilot, he told an interviewer from the Dutch film magazine. Preview. I wanted to be in the army. I wanted to be a warrior. But when I got closer to realizing this dream, I was 21 years old and sitting in the cockpit of a fighter trainer, I suddenly knew that my dream was a fictionalized version of the war, made by films. I really wanted to make films about that. I didn't really want to do it. It was a life-changing revelation for me. I only had these two ambitions and one of them was wrong.

The cast of the children's educational television series “The Electric Company,” including Bill Cosby (back left), Rita Moreno (front center) and Morgan Freeman (right). Bettmann (Bettmann Archives)

His first big role has arrived The electric company, an educational children's television series featuring stars like Rita Moreno and Bill Cosby. It was a job with grueling hours that Freeman eventually left after nearly 800 episodes to work in some Shakespeare theater productions. His first film roles mainly took place in prison settings. Freeman starred alongside Robert Redford in Brubaker (1980), and he also appeared in Attica (1980), a television film about the New York prison riots. He attracted public attention by Eye-witness (1981), sharing the screen with emerging stars Sigourney Weaver and William Hurt. In Smart street (1987), he played a character generally attributed to black actors, a dangerous and arrogant criminal, which earned him his first Academy Award nomination. Although critically acclaimed, he chose not to pursue similar roles. I refused. When you do something like that, you get a lot of offers to play the same role in other films. But I didn't want to do that. If I'm good at something, I don't want to start again, I want to try something new.

Morgan Freeman and Jessica Tandy with their Golden Globes for “Driving Miss Daisy” (1990). Bettmann (Bettmann Archives)

The role that led to his next Oscar nomination was something entirely different. His character in Driving Miss Daisy (1989), which he had already performed on stage, brought Freeman immense fame. Although he was then over 50, Freeman was a new face to movie audiences. Inspired by a true story, the film depicts the relationship between a black driver and an elderly Jewish woman that blossomed into a family bond. It was a huge success, won four Academy Awards (from nine nominations) and grossed $145 million worldwide. Freeman was now a star, which landed him a role in Kevin Costners Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves created especially for him.

Freeman began appearing in unconventional settings for black actors, such as the Clint Eastwood western, unforgiven (1992). His casting for the role of Red in The Shawshank Redemption was a surprise. Freeman was suggested for the role in the fan favorite by producer Liz Glotzer. In Stephen King's short story, Red is a white Irishman with red hair, hence his nickname. Writer and director Frank Darabont first considered Gene Hackman and Robert Duvall for the role, but their unavailability led him to follow Glotzer's advice. When Freeman learned of their interest, he was thrilled. Shawshank was an absolutely delicious script, said the actor Vanity Fair. So I called my agent and said, It doesn't matter what role I want to be in this. He said: Well, I think they want you to do Red. And I thought: Wow, I control the movie!

Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman in a scene from “The Shawshank Redemption”. Photo Archive (Getty Images)

Freeman was the focal point of Shawshank, acting as narrator. His deep voice, a major asset, was highlighted for the first time and he then narrated fiction, documentaries and commercials. Freeman's Visa advertisements were highly successful until allegations of inappropriate behavior by eight actresses led to the termination of the contract. Colleagues like the late Suzanne Somers defended him, citing his old-fashioned ways. The CNN reporter who reported the allegations was ultimately charged with falsifying material in the article, but the damage to Freeman's reputation had already cost him several sponsorships.

Another scandal that affected Freeman occurred when his first wife's granddaughter, EDena Hines, was tragically murdered by her boyfriend in 2018. Initially believed to be an exorcism gone wrong, the murder later turned revealed to be jealous rage. She was stabbed 25 times. in broad daylight on a New York street. The boyfriend and murderer alleged that the aspiring actress was sexually assaulted by Freeman when she was younger, which he vehemently denied.

The actor everyone loves

Freeman, known for his moderate temperament and kindness, always rose above Hollywood's often vicious gossip and rumors. Already a star in the early 1990s, he starred with Brad Pitt in David Finchers Seven (1995), which paved the way for more roles in crime thrillers. He progressed to play an American president in Deep impact (1998) and God in Bruce Almighty (2003). Despite his on-screen star power, Freeman's career still lacked major accolades. This came from his old friend, Clint Eastwood.

Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt in a scene from “Seven”. Getty Images (Getty Images)

If the Freeman-Eastwood collaboration in the dark unforgiven was a success, as was his role as a former boxer with holes in his socks who convinces an aging trainer (Eastwood) of an aspiring boxer's potential. Million dollar baby (2004) begins as a story of personal growth, evolving into a powerful contemplation of euthanasia, which earned Freeman his first Academy Award. He would receive his most recent nomination in another Eastwood film Invictus (2009) in which he plays South African President Nelson Mandela. In the meantime, he found time for the modern rite of passage (for actors): starring in a superhero blockbuster as Lucius Fox in Christopher Nolans. Batman trilogy.

Freeman's indifference to awards is evident in his extensive filmography: with over 120 titles, ranging from masterpieces to unforgettable ones. He once said Squire that some roles are just to pay the rent. Freemans signature gold earrings, inspired by Burt Lancaster in The Crimson Pirate, hold sentimental value. They're worth enough to buy me a coffin in a faraway land, he once said. The discussions. That's why sailors wore them.

Morgan Freeman in 1989. Penske Media (Penske Media via Getty Images)

Morgan Freeman and Margot Robbie at the Oscars in 2023. Myung J. Chun (Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

At 86 years old, Freeman continues to work at a steady pace. His most recent film 57 seconds is a 2023 science fiction thriller starring Josh Hutcherson. The actor knows that he is no longer called upon to bring great characters to life, but to be himself. When my film career started, I wanted to be a chameleon. Like De Niro, very different roles when he was younger. But as you get older in this business and you become a star, you're pretty screwed in terms of being a character actor. You've played the same role too many times. The people who hire you say, I want Morgan Freeman, and you live with it.

