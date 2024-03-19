Chinese entertainment projects receive global awards for outstanding achievements – Travel





The Bermuda Storm attraction has the largest curved projection screen in the world, with a capacity of approximately 300 passengers.

Chinese-themed entertainment projects have been recognized at the annual Thea Awards presented by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) for “outstanding achievements” in providing tourism experiences. The “Bermuda Storm” simulator at the Chimelong Spaceship theme park in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong province, was among 14 global tourism and entertainment theme projects recognized by the annual TEA Thea Awards at the a gala held in Los Angeles this weekend. The Bermuda Storm attraction has the largest curved projection screen in the world, with a capacity of approximately 300 passengers. Featuring cutting-edge audio-visual and dynamic simulation technology, it offers tourists immersive experiences of a cruise ship adventure. Another Chinese project, the installation of the “Aura: The Forest at the Edge of the Sky” atrium of the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, received the TEA Award Thea for the immersive mall experience. Su Zhigang, Chairman and CEO of Chimelong Group, received the Buzz Price Thea Award for “Lifetime of Distinguished Achievements” – the first Asian entrepreneur to receive the award. Addressing the gala, TEA International Board Chair Melissa Oviedo said Su was honored for his visionary leadership in the continued development of Chimelong Parks and Resorts. Characterizing the innovation and evolution of the themed experiences industry, Oviedo said Thea winners have demonstrated unprecedented creativity, innovation and commitment to deliver extraordinary customer experiences to a truly global scale. “Their work has not only entertained and inspired millions, but also continues to shape the future of our industry,” she said. Su said Chimelong Group will continue to strengthen cooperation with top theme park design companies around the world, share experiences with global counterparts, expand its theme events and interactive performances, and promote the development sustainability of the global tourism industry. Chimelong Group has already won several TEA Thea Awards. According to TEA data, since 2013, Chimelong Water Park in Guangzhou has consistently been ranked as “the water park with the most visitors in the world” and has repeatedly broken its own world records in terms of total number annual number of visitors. a water park and the average number of daily visitors to a water park, thus confirming its position as “the best water park in the world”. Founded in 1991, TEA is an international non-profit association representing creators, developers, designers and producers of themed entertainment. TEA presents the annual Thea Awards to projects and teams that help create unique experiences for visitors around the world, including individuals, parks, attractions, exhibits and experiences in the themed entertainment industry. The Thea Awards are considered one of the highest honors in the themed experiences industry.

