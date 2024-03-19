James Bond bosses finally offer the role of 007 to the British actor

Daniel Craig played James Bond for 15 years across five films (Photo: Mgm/Columbia/Eon/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock)

A British actor has been officially offered the role of James Bond is expected to sign the contract this week, it has been claimed.

Speculation over who could take on 007 has not stopped since Daniel Craig announced his departure from the franchise, with Idris Elba and Happy Valleys' James Norton among those hotly considered for the role.

However, the search is apparently over, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who had previously been evasive about becoming the next James Bond, reportedly impressing producers.

It has been claimed that the Kick Ass actor, 33, has been officially selected as the next 007 by Eon Productions, the company behind the films, and will accept the prestigious position in the coming days.

Once the contract is signed, filming on the next installment of the spy film will begin later this year, according to a source.

They said The sun: Bondis Aarons' work, if he wishes to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting for a response.

Aaron was reportedly offered the role of 007 from producers (Photo: WireImage)



He has appeared in several action films, from Kick Ass to Tenet (Photo: Alamy Stock Photo)



Aaron is married to director Sam, who is more than 20 years his senior (Photo: Stéphane Cardinale Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

As for Eon, Aaron will sign his contract in the next few days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.

In August, Aaron was asked if he had been approached for Bond and he gave a cryptic answer, telling Esquire: I'm just focusing on the things I can get my hands on at the moment.

What is in front of me right now.

His comments came after it was claimed he had impressed me.a secret audition for producer Barbara Broccoli at Pinewood Studios in 2022.

Speculation was growing about who could replace Daniel (Photo: Mgm/Columbia/Eon/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock)



Aaron will join Sean as one of the few actors to play Bond (Photo: Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock)



Daniel had taken over the role of Bond from Piers (Photo: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock)

According to The Sun, bosses were so taken with his performance that he had already filmed the iconic gun barrel scene.

Brand bosses were really impressed by his unique blend of acting intensity and impressive action movie catalog, a source told the publication.

Aaron is married to Fifty Shades of Gray, 57.director, Sam Taylor-Johnsonwhom he met on the set of Nowhere Boy.

In 2022, the couple celebrated 10 years of marriage and marked the occasion by reaffirming their love for each other by renewing their wedding vows.

Idris was reportedly in the running for 007 but then opted out (Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shut)



Happy Valleys James was another highly regarded actor for the role (Photo: Getty)

They also share children Wylda Rae, 13, and Romy Hero, 12, together.

Aaron is also stepfather to Angelica, 26, and Jessie, 18, from Sam's previous marriage to Jay Jopling.

Aaron is best known for making his comedy debut Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging in 2008, before charming critics again in Nowhere Boy in 2009 as John Lennon.

Since then, he has added an impressive list of films to his credits, including Kick-Ass, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Outlaw King, Tenet and Bullet Train.

Metro.co.uk has contacted representatives from Aarons and Eon Productions for comment.

