Entertainment
James Bond bosses finally offer the role of 007 to the British actor
A British actor has been officially offered the role of James Bond is expected to sign the contract this week, it has been claimed.
Speculation over who could take on 007 has not stopped since Daniel Craig announced his departure from the franchise, with Idris Elba and Happy Valleys' James Norton among those hotly considered for the role.
However, the search is apparently over, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who had previously been evasive about becoming the next James Bond, reportedly impressing producers.
It has been claimed that the Kick Ass actor, 33, has been officially selected as the next 007 by Eon Productions, the company behind the films, and will accept the prestigious position in the coming days.
Once the contract is signed, filming on the next installment of the spy film will begin later this year, according to a source.
They said The sun: Bondis Aarons' work, if he wishes to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting for a response.
As for Eon, Aaron will sign his contract in the next few days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.
In August, Aaron was asked if he had been approached for Bond and he gave a cryptic answer, telling Esquire: I'm just focusing on the things I can get my hands on at the moment.
What is in front of me right now.
His comments came after it was claimed he had impressed me.a secret audition for producer Barbara Broccoli at Pinewood Studios in 2022.
According to The Sun, bosses were so taken with his performance that he had already filmed the iconic gun barrel scene.
Brand bosses were really impressed by his unique blend of acting intensity and impressive action movie catalog, a source told the publication.
Aaron is married to Fifty Shades of Gray, 57.director, Sam Taylor-Johnsonwhom he met on the set of Nowhere Boy.
In 2022, the couple celebrated 10 years of marriage and marked the occasion by reaffirming their love for each other by renewing their wedding vows.
They also share children Wylda Rae, 13, and Romy Hero, 12, together.
Aaron is also stepfather to Angelica, 26, and Jessie, 18, from Sam's previous marriage to Jay Jopling.
Aaron is best known for making his comedy debut Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging in 2008, before charming critics again in Nowhere Boy in 2009 as John Lennon.
Since then, he has added an impressive list of films to his credits, including Kick-Ass, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Outlaw King, Tenet and Bullet Train.
Metro.co.uk has contacted representatives from Aarons and Eon Productions for comment.
Do you have a story?
If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact The Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page, we'd love to hear from you.
MORE: James Bond legend pleads guilty in bizarre trial after impulsive mistake
MORE: Pierce Brosnan backs Oscar-nominated actor to become the new James Bond
MORE: Mysterious James Bond note found buried in concrete inside historic castle
|
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2024/03/18/james-bond-bosses-finally-offer-007-role-british-actor-20487898/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- James Bond bosses finally offer the role of 007 to the British actor
- 'You disturb me': Watch Elon Musk react to Don Lemon's question before cutting ties with him
- Dozens of U.S. citizens evacuated Haiti on the State Department's first charter flight. Others are still waiting for help
- Parr, Sverduk card 74 On day 2 of the Donnis Thompson invitational
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a public meeting in Salem today | Coimbatore News
- Earthquake! 3.8 94 km west of Petrolia, California | Lost Coast Outpost | Humboldt County News
- West Central Table Tennis – March 18, 2024
- Top rated casino apps for real money online gambling in India
- The rise and possible fall of Istanbul's superstar mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu
- Fashion retailer Aritzia moves into Legacy Wests' former Neighborhood Goods space
- Biden and Netanyahu speak for the first time in a month amid deepening rifts
- Chinese entertainment projects receive global awards for outstanding achievements – Travel