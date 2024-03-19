'Access Hollywood' tape won't be played during Donald Trump's secret criminal trial, judge says





NEW YORK The infamous Access Hollywood video in which Donald Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women without asking permission will not be shown to jurors in the former president's secret criminal trial, a New York judge ruled Monday. York. Judge Juan M. Merchan said prosecutors could still question witnesses about the recording, which was made public during the final weeks of the Trump campaign in the White House in 2016. But it is not necessary for the recording itself to be introduced into evidence or played for the jury, the judge said. Merchan issued rulings on the Access Hollywood tape and other issues even after deciding last Friday to postpone the trial until at least mid-April to deal with a last-minute leak of evidence that he said Trump's lawyers, had hampered their ability to prepare their defense. Merchan scheduled a hearing for March 25, the original start date of the trial, to resolve that issue. Trump's lawyers have complained that they only recently received more than 100,000 pages of documents from a previous federal investigation into the matter. They asked for a three-month delay and for the case to be dismissed. The secrecy case centers on allegations that Trump falsified his company records to hide the true nature of payments made to his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who paid $130,000 to porn actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence his allegations of an extramarital sexual relationship. with Trump years earlier. Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 34 counts of falsifying business records and denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels. His lawyers say the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees and were not part of any cover-up. In other rulings Monday, Merchan rejected a defense attempt to bar Cohen, Daniels and other key prosecution witnesses from testifying. He also again rejected the defense's request to bar prosecutors from arguing that Trump sought to improperly influence the 2016 election with the alleged silence scheme or that the National Enquirer supermarket tabloid helped suppress the stories. negative about him in a practice known as wrestling. and kill. Prosecutors say the release of the Access Hollywood footage in 2005, followed by a wave of women accusing Trump of sexual assault, accelerated his efforts to keep negative stories out of the press, leading to a secret deal with Daniels. Trump's lawyers argued that the Access Hollywood video contained inflammatory and unduly prejudicial evidence that had no place in this lawsuit over accounting records and practices. Merchan said he would reconsider allowing prosecutors to show the tape if Trump's lawyers opened the door during the trial. The judge said he would rule later, after further study, on the prosecution's request to present evidence on the sexual assault allegations that surfaced after the recording was made public. Before ruling, Merchan said prosecutors will have to make additional arguments about the admissibility of the evidence so he can better analyze it under rules governing testimony about so-called prior bad acts. ” Previous With the elections behind him, Putin says Russia wants to establish a buffer zone inside Ukraine.

Following ” Supreme Court rejects appeal of former New Mexico county commissioner banned for January 6 insurrection

