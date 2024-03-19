Entertainment
…Wrapped in a flag and carrying a cross • Daily Montanan
It has been said, “When fascism comes to America, it will come wrapped in the flag and waving the cross.” »
And it’s happening in America right now! For example:At the recent Conservative Political Action Convention, during a panel discussion, far-right conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec openly proclaimed: I just wanted to say: welcome to the end of democracy. We are here to completely turn it around. We didn't make it on January 6, but we're going to try to get rid of it.
He then held up a Christian cross on his necklace, declaring, “Well, replace it with this one, right here.” It's true, because all the glory, all the glory is not to the government, all the glory is to God.
Shocked? Well, that wasn't the case with the Christian nationalist conventioneers. Rather, Posobiec's statements were met with enthusiastic applause and a hearty Amen from panel moderator Steve Bannon.
And then there is the recent decision by the Alabama Supreme Court that embryonic cells awaiting use as implants for in vitro fertilization are children and, if injured or destroyed, are subject to the wrongful death of a minor law. In his opinion, agreeing with the court's decision, Chief Justice Tom Parker said that the people of Alabama have embraced the theological view of the sanctity of life and that human life cannot be wrongfully destroyed without incur the wrath of a holy God. In an interview, Parker said God created government and it was heartbreaking that we left it in the hands of others.
Parker then espoused the Seven Mountains Mandate which states that Christians must take charge of the seven mountains of American life, including: religion, family, education, media entertainment, business, and government. He further noted that we abandoned these Seven Mountains and they were occupied by the other side. God is calling and equipping people to return to these mountains now.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, Republican of Louisiana and a self-described Christian nationalist, said the United States is a Christian nation and needs a biblically sanctioned government.
In fact, America is neither a Christian nation, nor is Christianity the official, state-sanctioned religion of our country. Indeed, the text of the Constitution and the constitutional history of our country unequivocally support the contrary.
The First Amendment clearly states: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free excise thereof. Montana has the same exclusions in our Constitution (Article II, Section 5 states: Freedom of Religion. The State shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.).
Yet Christian nationalist commentators, politicians, and legal scholars proclaim these false ideologies and doctrines and ignore the truth that the Constitution not only does not support them, but was carefully crafted to ensure that America was born and prospered as a religiously neutral republic.
So why are these Christian nationalists peddling these lies and toxic ideologies?
They do it to acquire power and wealth, the two most anti-Christian and corrupting ambitions in the cosmos. They do it because that is exactly what venal men and women do when they follow the authoritarian playbook script – in the vile tradition of Mussolini, Hitler, Putin and Orb.
They do this because they have surrendered their mind, their soul and their character to a self-proclaimed dictator; to the one who proclaimed himself chosen by God, the new Messiah, the demigod before whom they must bow, seek his blessing and genuflect to kiss his ring.
Donald J. Trump.
Indeed, these reactionaries, these false patriots are infecting America with fascism; wrapped in the flag and waving the cross.
