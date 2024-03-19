Palm Royale is Kristen Wiig's best work since Bridesmaids

There are about 47,000 oh wait, a new Netflix Original just came out; that's 47,001 TV shows and movies released every week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and avoid the rest.

We already have a variety of in-depth and exclusive coverage on all your streaming favorites and new releases, but sometimes what you're looking for is a simple Do's or Don'ts. That's why we created See/Skip, to tell you exactly what our editors think you should see and what you can skip in the crowded entertainment landscape of the last few weeks.

See: Royal Palm

Royal Palm extracts every sunny drop from Kristen Wiig's delightful lead performance as a low-level wrestler desperate to climb the Palm Beach social scene. It's nasty, extremely silly, and the perfect showcase for Wiig's wide range of dramatic turns.

Here is Coleman Spilde's view:

What's wrong with Florida these days? It seems like everyone is migrating to the Sunshine State, and especially Palm Beach, for a little vacation. There was Annette Bening in her new rotten limited series, RHONY star Tinsley Mortimer for her long-awaited fairy tale weddingand, of course, Donald Trump for the annual barnacle-boiling convention known as the New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago. Deny it all you want, but Palm Beach is having a moment.

Now, allow Kristen Wiig and a team of accomplished costars to explain why this spring break destination is becoming so popular again. In the new series Royal Palm, which premieres on Apple TV+ on March 20, Wiig plays a woman with big ambitions and little money who is determined to break into the Palm Beach social scene in 1969. And while the stories of enterprising entrepreneurs aren't not entirely new, the series finds a lot of innovation. in its sun-drenched setting, letting Florida's newcomers and fully blossoming biddies set off in pursuit of meaningless power. While its parallel narratives about the nascent women's rights movement are flatter, Royal Palm has enough Aqua Net and quaaludes to support the series. A spellbinding performance from Wiig ties the whole affair together in a grand discount store bow.

Jump: Alice and Jack

Alice and Jack is a brooding melodrama that delves into maddening plotlines about the push-pull dynamics of two star-crossed lovers. But these storylines go nowhere, making even the most hopelessly romantic viewers want to check it out well before the finale.

Here's Nick Schagers' take:

Alice and Jack boasts of Masterpiece brand, two charismatic and engaging protagonists, and an initially intriguing story about the intricacies, complications and madness of love. None of them, however, can make up for the cringe-worthy manipulations and frequent inanity of Victor Levin's six-part PBS drama, premiering March 17, which asks the excellent Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson to sell a variety of plot points that strain credibility. . Despite some genuinely touching moments, it's far too stupid to enchant.

In London, a few years ago, Jack (Gleeson) and Alice (Riseborough) meet for a first date facilitated by a matchmaking app. Jack is a reserved and sincere biomedical researcher determined to save the world one cured disease at a time, while Alice is a forward-thinking financial wizard who wastes little energy on things (and people) she doesn't want. not. No sooner have they met than Alice decides she definitely wants Jack, inviting him to either go away as friends or come back to her apartment. Given how attracted he is to her, Jack naturally goes for the second option. After sex, Alice says he's wonderful, then kicks him out, telling him not to call or text. The look in his eyes that is equal parts stricken and sad indicates that she has immediately fallen in love with him, as he has with her, and yet when he reaches out to her the next day, she ignores him. When Jack sees her that evening with another man, he takes it on the chin and tries to move on with his life.

See: Girls on the bus

Girls on the bus tour the country! This charming and serious series, about journalists who follow fictional presidential candidates on the campaign trail, will win you over with its optimism and its quartet of characters who rival the great TV friend groups of yesteryear, like Sex and the citythe beloved quartet.

Here is Caroline Siedes taken:

From the cosmopolitan bars of New York to the blood-soaked halls of Westeros, once upon a time the one quality that bound the diversity of HBO's prestige television series together was cynicism. However, one merger and rebranding later, and HBO's identity is no longer as clear, especially on Max (formerly HBO Max), a streaming platform where shows like Thread And Euphoria NOW live alongside the entire Property Brothers canon.

You can feel this shift in Max's new political journalism drama. Girls on the bus (premiere March 14), which could follow the four very different women as unlikely friends who fueled HBO hits like Sex and the city And Girls, but comes freshly freed from all blasé. Co-created by The Vampire Diaries showrunner Julie Plec and produced by Arrowverse stalwart Greg Berlanti, the series actually began development at Netflix and briefly moved to The CW, both of which seem more natural for their sharp, serious, and louder tone. Despite his current political comments, Girls on the bus is actually a fairly lightweight comfortable watch. And that’s both the best and the worst of it all.

Jump: Manhunt

Manhunt fails to turn the 12-day search for Abraham Lincoln's killer into a nearly gripping series. Instead, it's a dreary period piece chronicling a thrilling deluge of era-specific misinformation and confusion. The only thing you'll be looking for is your remote.

Here is Noel Murrays take:

Put yourself in the shoes of the average American citizen in April 1865. A divided and devastated nation lived through the bitter and bloody final weeks of the Civil War, assured that the Union side would likely prevail, but uncertain about how and even if the Union party would win. the former Confederate States would be readmitted. Then, on April 16, seven days after General Robert E. Lee's surrender at Appomattox Courthouse, John Wilkes Booth assassinated President Abraham Lincoln. News traveled slowly at the time, so citizens were gripped by confusion and fear as rumors spread about what had happened.

Does this sound like a good premise for a TV show? Well, that's already a good premise for a book: Manhunt: The 12-day pursuit for Lincoln's killerJames L. Swanson's acclaimed nonfiction bestseller of 2007. Swanson took readers back to those dramatic two weeks after Lincoln's death, as Secretary of War Edwin Stanton mounted a search for Booth who involved investigating the network of wealthy saboteurs who secretly supported the Confederacy.

