Saxon star Malick Bauer embraces imperfect characters

Malick Bauer is seeing his star rise with a stunning performance in “Sam – A Saxon,” the first German-language original series on Disney+, and he is using his newfound fame to help expand diversity on German screens.

“Sam – A Saxon,” the true story of a man who was celebrated as East Germany's first black policeman before his life took a fateful turn, won big at the Grimme Awards in this year – the German equivalent of the Peabody. Bauer won the lead actor award, impressing the jury with his portrayal of a character full of contradictions: “Every facet that Malick Bauer revealed about his character blew the jury away.”

Miniseries creators Tyron Ricketts, Joerg Winger (“Deutschland 83) and Christoph Silber” also received awards; and directors Soleen Yusef and Sarah Blasskiewitz. Ricketts and Winger also produced the show through their respective labels, Panthertainment and Big Window Productions, which are part of UFA Fiction.

Talk to Variety from Lille, France, where he serves on the jury for the international Series Mania competition, Bauer discusses Samuel Meffire, the true protagonist of the story; the impact of this revolutionary series in Germany and abroad; and his collaboration with Winger and Ricketts.

Meffire became a police officer in the East German city of Dresden in 1990, a pivotal moment between the fall of the Berlin Wall and German reunification, but left the force in 1994, frustrated and disillusioned, and eventually involved in organized crime.

For Bauer, meeting Meffire was essential in preparing for the role.

“It became very important for me to delve deeper into his psychology, and he always helped me in this area,” he explains. “He also gave me his book that he was writing alongside making the series, his own retelling of his family’s story.” Although the unfinished book served as a compass, Meffire also maintained an open line of communication with Bauer throughout filming.

Understanding the complexity of the situation was necessary from the start, Bauer adds.

“The story of Samuel Meffire begins with the racist murder of his father. We have to imagine, to give an example, the angel daughter of George Floyd, after what happened to her father, being patriotic enough to become a servant of the state and offer her service as a police officer. That's pretty much Samuel's life. He joined the police force despite what he had experienced and the family trauma.

Despite Meffire's efforts, the police remained negligent towards right-wing extremism and he eventually left the police with his own idea of ​​justice and with the feeling that society was on the brink of civil war , explains Bauer, highlighting the racist attacks that took place. against refugee centers in the early 1990s in the East German towns of Hoyerswerda, Thiendorf and Lichtenhagen.

Meffire “himself fell into extremism, became an enemy of the state. But today, thank God, after his incarceration, he was able to rehabilitate himself and he can once again serve Germany and its society.”

Meffire now works with young people in therapy and does coaching for institutions that work with children in group homes, Bauer adds.

It's these contradictory qualities that made Meffire such an interesting and nuanced character and the show so atypical, Bauer says.

“Sam – A Saxon” is “the right series at the right time,” he adds.

“I am someone who has the great privilege of working in the era of DEI, diversity, equity and inclusion. But sometimes, when we finally manage to create visibility and representation for these minorities, the characters are a little too heroic, too clean, because they are too safe.

“What's great about 'Sam – A Saxon' is that it is the first German series with a black protagonist, but he is also a dynamic character with flaws and redeeming traits. … Sometimes we hate them, sometimes we love them, but it's not that stereotypical.

The actor recently embarked on an educational tour to several US universities to discuss the series ahead of its US launch on Hulu. It's a journey that Bauer found inspiring.

“For me as an actor, my north star, my inspiration has been people like Denzel Washington. I have always dreamed of working internationally. And then being able to screen this show in the United States was very interesting because in Germany, it's a big novelty. Unfortunately, I am the first black actor to be able to direct a series of this scale, but in the United States, consumers were much more open to this idea and also to the awareness of the themes of the series, like identity, feeling of belonging, resistance. and find their place in society.

“These themes were much more understandable to the audience there. So we had very different questions, which was super interesting. It was a great experience to see that. What I always wanted to prove with this story, specifically for the German market but also in general, is that good stories are universal. And it was interesting to see the story connect so well, because sometimes, before I came to America, I was afraid that they had already seen all these great black stories.

But still, there's something special about “Sam – A Saxon” in the sense that when you talk about black people and the police in America right now, of course it's mostly about police brutality , is not it ? But to have a black patriot who offers his life despite the tragedies and problems that his family has faced, also from the state, that's something so unique about the show, that really allowed people to connect to it.

Working with Winger, Ricketts and Silber also proved to be a rewarding experience for Bauer.

“It was a great collaboration because what was great about Joerg as a writer and creator was that he had virtually no ego, and he was willing to entrust me with this process of creating this role and also to listen to sometimes, although, of course, he already had a big success. And with Tyron it was the same thing. The good news is that we were all trying to create the best product possible, because in the end it was a pioneering effort. We needed it to be good so that the next people could then seize their opportunities.

“We always had a mission that went beyond this project itself. It was always about proving his point and advocating for decision-makers and production houses to be more courageous in their decision-making and finally bring our great German society to this group.

He adds: “My generation is lucky to work. …Previous generations didn't have these opportunities at all. So now I have to carry the baton a little bit, or my generation in general has to carry this baton and work for more normalcy, more equality in terms of storytelling.

Bauer continues his collaboration with Winger, with whom he “imagines some things,” and he is eager to co-create or co-produce material in order to get the right roles.

“I’m lucky to have met some great people who are willing to join me on this.”

Bauer also stars in ZDF's ensemble series “Wir”, which chronicles the lives of a group of friends in their 30s, whose fourth season ended in September. He also continued his work in the theater, performing regularly on stage in Berlin and recently. in Hamburg.

Now taking part in Series Mania as a jury member, alongside “super accomplished people like Zal Batmanglij, Charlotte Brändström, Bérénice Bejo and Sofiane Zermani”, Bauer says it's not just what he sees on the screen. screen, but also the people behind the productions and the festival itself which gives him hope.

“If I look at our jury, you will find so many great voices that resemble today's societies. And I see the same thing with the selection of shows. This is not about forced and unnecessary diversity; it's organic. And the characters I see are flawed. So I feel like we're now entering the next stage of innovation or normalcy, where human beings are having human experiences. I love seeing that. And yes, so I have a lot of hope.