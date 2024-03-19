Entertainment
“Enemy of the People” is a lively showcase for Jeremy Strong and Michael Imperioli
If Henrik Ibsens, Dr. Thomas Stockmann from “An Enemy of the People” had been a character in the Succession, HBO's trendy dramahe would have been a whistleblower against the perniciously dysfunctional Roys as they manipulated a presidential election entirely to serve their own nefarious interests.
So there is a certain irony in the palpable thrill of excitement at Broadways Circle in the Square that accompanies the entrance of Jeremy Strong, the intense and phenomenally talented American actor who rose to fame on that TV show playing a neurotic narcissist, but is now essaying a character with more in common with Bernie Sanders than a descendant of Rupert Murdoch.
In fact, Strong's creation most closely resembles AIDS activist Larry Kramer, who couldn't care less about the bathhouse owners he offended as he read science and saw a deadly future.
Stockmann is a classic, rumpled Ibsen benefactor, an unvarnished possessor of scientific fact, oblivious to how the forces of business and its government lackeys will surely rally against him, and a man willing to risk his annihilation staff to get his message across that people will do it. die from contaminating bacteria in the city's baths. And it won't be surprising if Strong, under the direction of Sam Gold, dives deep, very deep, into its waters.
Ibsen upped the ante in his 1882 play, now newly translated and adapted by Amy Herzog with a keen eye on contemporary resonance, making the city mayor the city mayor's own brother.
The gold has flowed Michael Imperioli of The Sopranos renowned as Peter Stockmann, adding yet another layer of conversational theater with television to these lively debates. Imperioli's Peter, with his particularly bouffant coif, advocates expediency and discretion in running the bathhouse business, but lets you know he'll even break his brother's legs if need be.
He's delightfully crazy without resorting to clichés, and among the many meta-pleasures to be had watching these two men, you can read Imperioli's simpler acting style as delightfully mocking the extent to which Strong has lost in the role. It's a near-perfect expansion of these two particular characters, each as American as they are Scandinavian, and it's to Gold's credit that the casting was his idea.
Gold thought of many other things as he told it the story of the Stockmann brothersalongside newspaper editor Hovstad (Calum Eberhardt), underwhelming working-class representative Billing (Matthew August Jeffers), mercurial Morten Kill (David Patrick Kelly), and Thomas's troubled daughter Petra, performed with empathy by Victoria Pedretti.
Some of what happens here pretentiously disturbs traditional Broadway expectations a bit.
We were told there would be no intermission, but there is actually a break, during which shots of aquavit are served on stage, although Gold clearly doesn't want to sacrifice the intensity letting, you know, his audience go to the bathroom. This sudden lighting of the house is a way of livening things up from a simple naturalistic effort, while also being an extremely clever way of bringing certain audience members onto the stage as Strongs Stockmann finds himself insulted during a public meeting, thereby highlighting how the public can be like sheep, even when the science is clear.
And Strong grips this sudden intimate connection like a man clutching an ox, falling ever deeper into the abyss of his character. It's a sight to behold. Strong is one of the great American actors of his generation. And Imperioli is no slouch either. He's as alive and present as anyone could ask for.
I did not see the first (of several) pre-opening press performances at which climate protesters interrupted the show, getting some real coverage in some respected outlets, but it will certainly take me some time to be convinced that no insider was involved in this ruse. Protests usually take place after events the protesters disagree with: this one was a protest against a like-minded show, which never happens. But who knows?
However limited Gold's shenanigans may be, they all feel very much in service of the message of a prescient piece about the dangers of populist manipulation by those invested in the status quo.
Compared to other productions I've seen, the trio of Herzog, Gold and Strong generally downplays the flaws that Ibsen instilled in Thomas Stockmann, turning him more into a guy like the Nick Offerman's character in The Last of Us, trying to hold back the zombies as they kill the people and focus on democracy itself. You might as well go for the jugular.
