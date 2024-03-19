Aaron Taylor-Johnson “chosen as the new James Bond”, the actor “will sign an agreement to take over…





Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been cast as the new James Bond actor.



Photo: Alamy





Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been cast as the new actor to play James Bond. The Tenet and Bullet Train star, 33, is expected to sign a contract to become 007 this week. Taylor-Johnson will replace Daniel Craig, who left the role after directing five films in 15 years. Eon Productions, which makes the Bond films, is reportedly preparing to film again this year. “Bond is Aaron’s job, if he wants to take it,” a source said. the sun. “The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting for a response. “As for Eon, Aaron will sign his contract in the next few days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.” Learn more: Who is the new James Bond actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson and what films has he starred in? Learn more: The Spy Who Triggered Warned Me: Viewers Said Classic James Bond Movies Could 'Offend' Modern Audiences Aaron Taylor Johnson.



Picture:

Alamy





Taylor-Johnson tested Bond in 2022 and was asked about his possible involvement last week. He said: “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in this role. I take it as a great compliment.” Taylor-Johnson's first major role was as teenager John Lennon in Nowhere Boy. He met his future wife, the film's director Sam Taylor-Wood, when he was 18 and she was 42. They married three years later. Aaron Taylor-Johnson with his wife, director Sam.



Picture:

Alamy





He later appeared in Kick-Ass, Anna Karenina, Godzilla, Nocturnal Animals and Tenet, among several other film roles. Taylor-Johnson is set to co-star with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the action comedy The Fall Guy later this year. A source told the newspaper that he “may not be the best known in his field, but he is an incredibly talented actor.” “His role in Nocturnal Animals showed his depth as an actor. He is the perfect person to play Bond and will pick up right where Daniel left off.” Daniel Craig resigned after 15 years.



Picture:

Alamy





Craig played 007 in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre, before hanging up his gun with 2021's No Time To Die. Bond appeared to have been killed off at the end of the most recent film, so it's unclear where the next setup will take the spy.

