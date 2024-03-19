Inspired Entertainment Provides Update on Fourth Quarter and Year-End Reporting Schedule





Inspired Entertainment, Inc. reiterates previously announced expectations for fourth quarter results NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (Inspired or the Company) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware and services, announced that it has filed a Form 12b-25, Notice of Late Filing, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 The Company is working diligently to finalize its financial statements and currently plans to file its Form 10-K on or before April 15, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company devoted significant resources to undertaking a thorough review of its accounting methods in the context of restatements of data previously published by the Company. financial statements and, as a result, the Company's ability to begin preparation of its December 31, 2023 financial statements for inclusion in its 2023 Form 10-K has been delayed. The Company continues to reiterate its earnings statements made on February 27, 2024, that it expects fourth quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be in line with consensus as of that date. Additional information is included in Form 12b-25, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2024. About Inspired Entertainment, Inc. Inspired offers a growing portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social media and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels worldwide. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to increase revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, providing gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, arcades and other operations of road; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail outlets and various online websites; interactive games for over 170 websites; and a variety of entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com. The story continues Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “believes”, “estimates”, “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or “anticipates” or negative or other variations of these or similar words. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within its knowledge of its business, there can be no assurance that actual results, including the impact of restatement, will not differ materially from its expectations. material that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to, risks related to the ultimate impact of the restatement on the Company's financial statements; the impact of the restatement on the Company's assessment Company of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; delays in the preparation of financial statements; the risk that additional information may come to light during the review of the Company's financial statements and accounting policies that changes the scope or magnitude of the restatement; and the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain, if necessary, required waivers under its indenture with respect to a material delay in filing its periodic reports with the SEC, which could affect its liquidity; and the risk that the Company will not be able to satisfy the terms of the compliance plan it has submitted to Nasdaq, or that Nasdaq will provide any other accommodation to the Company. The Company does not intend to publicly update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur. Contact :

For investors

[email protected]

+1 (646) 277-1285 For press and sales

[email protected]

