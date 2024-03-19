Symphony, soloist ready for an “incredibly moving” concerto

PORT ANGELES — This spring is busy for Charlotte Marckx.

The 22-year-old virtuoso is about to graduate in violin performance; she was selected for the Queen Elisabeth Competition in Belgium in May. But first, she'll join the Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra this weekend to perform one of her all-time favorite concertos.

“Every time I come back to it, I love it even more,” Marckx said of Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor, which is the centerpiece of Saturday’s performances of the symphony.

Also playing the Prelude to “Mathis der Maler” by Hindemith and “The Pines of Rome” by Respighi, the orchestra will take the stage twice, at 10 a.m. for the public dress rehearsal and at 7:30 p.m. for the evening concert.

Marckx and conductor and artistic director Jonathan Pasternack will give a brief conversation before the concert at 6:30 p.m.

The venue is the Port Angeles High School Performing Arts Center, 304 E. Park Ave. Tickets are available at portangelesssymphony.org, at the Port Book and News in downtown Port Angeles and at the door at the time of the concert.

These works, by Prokofiev, Respighi and Hindemith, “are in a modern language, and they are very melodious, with exciting orchestration,” Pasternack said.

He added that the orchestra this time has 82 musicians, including Marckx, the guest soloist.

She is well known to audiences in the Northern Olympic Peninsula, having made her debut with the Port Angeles Symphony in December 2018. She was only 17 years old at the time, and her performance of Vivaldi's “Winter” wowed audiences , Pasternack said.

He invited Marckx again, along with his cellist sister Olivia, in 2020 for a live-streamed concert. And in February 2023, when a soloist couldn't make it to a scheduled concert, the conductor asked Marckx if she could step in to play Dvorak's Violin Concerto.

She did it, in flying fashion, after learning the solo part in a matter of weeks, Pasternack said.

“Charlotte possesses this rare artistic depth and musical expressiveness that we find in old masters, such as Oistrakh and Heifetz. No one should miss the opportunity to hear him perform live,” he said.

He also pointed out that Marckx, who is not a self-promoter, was accepted into the Queen Elisabeth Competition. She is one of 69 competitors chosen from 290 candidates around the world.

“I'm missing my own diploma to go to Brussels,” but that doesn't matter, she says.

“I'm really excited to interact with the musicians there and very honored to be considered among them,” said Marckx, who will receive her degree in violin performance from the Colburn Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles.

This Saturday will also be a highlight, said Marckx. Prokofiev’s concerto is “incredibly interesting, incredibly moving. I have friends who don't fully understand classical music, but this work captivated them.

With its emotional arc and the playing of a full orchestra, “this concerto grabs you,” she said. “It affects you.”

Diane Urbani de la Paz is a freelance writer and photographer who lives in Port Townsend.





