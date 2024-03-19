Entertainment
Symphony, soloist ready for an “incredibly moving” concerto
PORT ANGELES — This spring is busy for Charlotte Marckx.
The 22-year-old virtuoso is about to graduate in violin performance; she was selected for the Queen Elisabeth Competition in Belgium in May. But first, she'll join the Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra this weekend to perform one of her all-time favorite concertos.
“Every time I come back to it, I love it even more,” Marckx said of Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor, which is the centerpiece of Saturday’s performances of the symphony.
Also playing the Prelude to “Mathis der Maler” by Hindemith and “The Pines of Rome” by Respighi, the orchestra will take the stage twice, at 10 a.m. for the public dress rehearsal and at 7:30 p.m. for the evening concert.
Marckx and conductor and artistic director Jonathan Pasternack will give a brief conversation before the concert at 6:30 p.m.
The venue is the Port Angeles High School Performing Arts Center, 304 E. Park Ave. Tickets are available at portangelesssymphony.org, at the Port Book and News in downtown Port Angeles and at the door at the time of the concert.
These works, by Prokofiev, Respighi and Hindemith, “are in a modern language, and they are very melodious, with exciting orchestration,” Pasternack said.
He added that the orchestra this time has 82 musicians, including Marckx, the guest soloist.
She is well known to audiences in the Northern Olympic Peninsula, having made her debut with the Port Angeles Symphony in December 2018. She was only 17 years old at the time, and her performance of Vivaldi's “Winter” wowed audiences , Pasternack said.
He invited Marckx again, along with his cellist sister Olivia, in 2020 for a live-streamed concert. And in February 2023, when a soloist couldn't make it to a scheduled concert, the conductor asked Marckx if she could step in to play Dvorak's Violin Concerto.
She did it, in flying fashion, after learning the solo part in a matter of weeks, Pasternack said.
“Charlotte possesses this rare artistic depth and musical expressiveness that we find in old masters, such as Oistrakh and Heifetz. No one should miss the opportunity to hear him perform live,” he said.
He also pointed out that Marckx, who is not a self-promoter, was accepted into the Queen Elisabeth Competition. She is one of 69 competitors chosen from 290 candidates around the world.
“I'm missing my own diploma to go to Brussels,” but that doesn't matter, she says.
“I'm really excited to interact with the musicians there and very honored to be considered among them,” said Marckx, who will receive her degree in violin performance from the Colburn Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles.
This Saturday will also be a highlight, said Marckx. Prokofiev’s concerto is “incredibly interesting, incredibly moving. I have friends who don't fully understand classical music, but this work captivated them.
With its emotional arc and the playing of a full orchestra, “this concerto grabs you,” she said. “It affects you.”
________
Diane Urbani de la Paz is a freelance writer and photographer who lives in Port Townsend.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/symphony-soloist-poised-for-incredibly-moving-concerto/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Will Jokowi seek to lead Indonesia's oldest party to secure his post-presidency legacy?
- Symphony, soloist ready for an “incredibly moving” concerto
- Cricket Australia calls off August's T20 series against Afghanistan in UAE over women's rights | Cricket news
- Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten will step down as creative director at the end of June
- “We want to make the UK the best place in the world to be a female entrepreneur,” says the task force leader
- Is Donald Trump broke? What His Net Worth Has to Say
- Corteva launches agricultural innovation platform
- Xi Jinping struggles to eradicate corruption within the PLA
- Pirates and Drew O'Neal lead ECU intercollegiate after day one
- Paris Fashion Week: Alexander McQueen fall/winter 2024-25 collection
- Google on spam backlinks and their negative impact on rankings
- Trump says Jews who vote for Democrats 'hate' Israel and 'their religion'