Jewish Hollywood stars write open letter to 'Zone of Interest' director Jonathan Glazer

More than 450 Jewish creators and professionals in Hollywood denounce “The Zone of Interest” director Jonathan Glazer’s speech at the 2024 Oscars.

In his speech, Glazer, 58, drew parallels between Nazi Germany and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“We refute that our Jewishness has been misused in order to establish a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a race of people and an Israeli nation that seeks to avoid its own extermination,” the letter reads. opened. obtained by La Posteread.

“Every civilian death in Gaza is tragic. Israel does not target civilians. It targets Hamas,” the letter continued. “The moment Hamas releases the hostages and surrenders is the moment this heartbreaking war ends. This has been true since the Hamas attacks of October 7.”

“Using words like 'occupation' to describe an indigenous Jewish people defending a homeland that is thousands of years old, and which has been recognized as a state by the United Nations, distorts history,” the statement continued.

In conclusion, the letter stated that Glazer's speech “gives credence to the modern smear that fuels growing anti-Jewish hatred around the world, in the United States and in Hollywood.”

“The current climate of growing anti-Semitism only underscores the need for the Jewish State of Israel, a place that will always welcome us, as no state did during the Holocaust depicted in Mr. Glazer's film .

On Monday, several A-list Hollywood stars such as “Will & Grace” alum Debra Messing, Tovah Feldshuh, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Julianna Margulies, “Stranger Things” star Brett Gelman and directors Eli Roth and Rod Lurie signed the letter, by variety.

The Post has contacted Glazer for comment.

In hisacceptance speech Speaking at the awards, British Glazer said: “Our film shows where dehumanization leads to its worst, it has shaped our entire past and present.

“Right now, we are here as men who refute their Jewishness and the hijacking of the Holocaust by an occupation that led to conflict for so many innocent people,” Glazer continued. Whether it is the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization, how can we resist?

Glazer's speech was met with thunderous applause from a star-studded crowd.

The film tells the story of Rudolf Hss (Christian Friedel), a Nazi officer and commander of Auschwitz during World War II, and juxtaposes his family life with his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hller) and their five children with the Holocaust that takes place right next to it.

On Friday, the film's executive producer and co-financier Danny Cohen also condemned Glazer's comments.

I just fundamentally disagree with Jonathan on this,” Cohen, 50, said on television.Ungodly Podcast.

“The war and the continuation of the war are the responsibility of Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization that continues to hold and abuse hostages, that does not use its tunnels to protect innocent civilians in Gaza but uses them to hide and allow Palestinians to hide. die,” he continued.

It's really important to recognize that a lot of people are upset and a lot of people feel upset and angry about this. And I understand this anger, frankly.

According to Cohen, he had been contacted several times by several members of the Jewish community who told him that the film that won the Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film and Best Sound was an important part of Holocaust education. , but they were upset that the film was now “mixed”. with what is happening now [in Gaza]whether or not it was Jonathan's intention to do so.

Cohen said it was “unfortunate” that the film was overshadowed by controversy.

John spent 10 years making the film and achieved something remarkable, but people are talking more this week about what he said for 30 seconds, Cohen added. And I think that's unfortunate because I would just love the conversation that he focused on, on the film itself. So John has the right to say what he wants to say, but, you know, I don't agree with what he said.