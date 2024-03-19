Jewish Hollywood creators condemn Jonathan Glazer's speech in letter

An open letter signed by approximately 450 Jewish Hollywood executives and creators denounced the controversial speech given by The area of ​​interest director Jonathan Glazer at the 96th Academy Awards last week, according to an exclusive report from Variety Monday.

“We refute that our Jewishness is being misused in order to establish a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a race of people and an Israeli nation that seeks to avoid its own extermination,” the open letter states.

The first sentence of the letter is a direct reference to Glazer's speech upon receiving his award for Best International Feature Film, in which he said: “Right now we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust hijacked by an occupation that led to conflict for so many innocents. Whether it's the victims of October – whether it's the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization, how can we resist?

In the letter's response to Glazer, he said that “using words like 'occupation' to describe an indigenous Jewish people defending a homeland that dates back thousands of years and has been recognized as a state by the Nations United, distorts history. This lends credence to the modern vilification that fuels growing anti-Jewish hatred around the world, in the United States and in Hollywood. »

The letter also acknowledges that every civilian death in Gaza is “tragic”, but also emphasizes that Israel's fight is not against civilians in Gaza but against Hamas. The letter stated that the war would end once the terrorist organization returned the hostages and completely surrendered to Israel.

Jonathan Glazer after the win (left) with Area of ​​Interest producer James Wilson (credit: gettyimages, Richard Harbrow)

He concluded by stating: “The current climate of growing anti-Semitism only underscores the need for the Jewish State of Israel, a place that will always welcome us, as no state did during the Holocaust described in the film by Mr. Glazer. »

Celebrities who signed the letter include actors Debra Messing, Tovah Feldshuh, Mayim Bialik, Tara Strong, Michael Rapaport, Jennifer Jason Leigh; Marvelous Mrs. Maisel designer Amy Sherman-Palladino; producers Lawrence Bender (pulp Fiction, Inglourious Basterds), Gary Gilbert (La La Land), and Amy Pascal (Spider Man), as well as many other film and television directors and talent agency representatives in Hollywood. THE Variety The report also states that 50 other people have also signed their names to the letter since it was published.

Brett Gelman, an actor known for Flea bag And Stranger Thingssaid Variety “There was no concern about the reaction of the Jewish people to a speech like that, to this applause under these red pins, when even our hostages are not mentioned, and it's just incredibly hurtful, incredibly painful.” Prominent pro-Israel activist Noa Tishby said that Glazer's “shocking attempt to blame his Jewishness and the Holocaust for global problems reveals the significant disconnect between some in Hollywood.”

The report also quotes Jewish Venezuelan filmmaker Jonathan Jakubowicz, who said: “If Israel had existed in the 1930s and 1940s, Auschwitz would not have happened. Mr. Glazer used the memory of gas chamber victims to attack those who tried to save Holocaust survivors and their loved ones from captivity and sexual slavery.

Director László Nemes, who also won an Oscar for his Holocaust film Son of Saulalso criticized Glazer's speech, saying The Guardian that Glazer “should have remained silent instead of revealing that he has no understanding of history and the forces destroying civilization before or after the Holocaust.” If he had assumed the responsibility that accompanies a film like this, he would not have resorted to arguments disseminated by propaganda intended to ultimately eradicate all Jewish presence from the Earth. »

He went on to highlight his concern that “we are reaching pre-Holocaust levels of anti-Jewish hatred,” calling it “trendy” and “progressive.”

Even Area of ​​interest producers disapproved of the speech

Even one of the producers of The area of ​​interest, who stood next to Glazer during his speech, did not sign his comments. A spokesperson for pro-Israeli producer Len Blavatnik said The Hollywood Reporter that he was not consulted about the speech but that “he is incredibly proud of the film and the accolades it has received, and does not want to distract from the important themes of the film.”

Danny Cohen, executive producer and co-financier of the film, also criticized Glazer's speech in an episode of the podcast. Ungodly: two Jews in the news last Friday, but defended the film as “a great work of art” and that many people from the Jewish community contacted him saying it was a “remarkable and very important film.”

Jonathan Glazer poses on the red carpet during Oscar arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States, March 10, 2024. (credit: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters)

Regarding Glazer's speech, Cohen said: “It's really important to recognize that this has upset a lot of people, and a lot of people feel upset and angry about it. And I frankly understand that anger,” he said. -he declared in the episode. He also said many in the Jewish community said they were “upset in the sense that they feel like this has been mixed up with what's happening now — whether that was Jonathan's intention or not.” He also emphasizes that “he fundamentally disagrees with Jonathan on this point. My support for Israel is unwavering. I firmly believe that the war and its continuation are the responsibility of Hamas – a genocidal terrorist organization that continues to abuse hostages and does not do so. “I don't use its tunnels to protect civilians in Gaza, but I use it to hide.”

Cohen also said, like Blavatnik, that he was not consulted about the speech beforehand, but believes Glazer planned the speech with co-producer James Wilson.

Cohen also says that the war distracts from the film itself, describing it as “an extraordinary triumph of cinema” and it is “one of the truly great films about the Holocaust.” And the discussion is weakened now in this moment of great recognition for “The film that won two Oscars is not about the film, it's about the speech. Jon spent 10 years making the film and achieved something remarkable, but the People are talking more this week about what he said for 30 seconds.”