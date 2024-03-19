Entertainment
Jewish Hollywood creators condemn Jonathan Glazer's speech in letter
An open letter signed by approximately 450 Jewish Hollywood executives and creators denounced the controversial speech given by The area of interest director Jonathan Glazer at the 96th Academy Awards last week, according to an exclusive report from Variety Monday.
“We refute that our Jewishness is being misused in order to establish a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a race of people and an Israeli nation that seeks to avoid its own extermination,” the open letter states.
The first sentence of the letter is a direct reference to Glazer's speech upon receiving his award for Best International Feature Film, in which he said: “Right now we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust hijacked by an occupation that led to conflict for so many innocents. Whether it's the victims of October – whether it's the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization, how can we resist?
In the letter's response to Glazer, he said that “using words like 'occupation' to describe an indigenous Jewish people defending a homeland that dates back thousands of years and has been recognized as a state by the Nations United, distorts history. This lends credence to the modern vilification that fuels growing anti-Jewish hatred around the world, in the United States and in Hollywood. »
The letter also acknowledges that every civilian death in Gaza is “tragic”, but also emphasizes that Israel's fight is not against civilians in Gaza but against Hamas. The letter stated that the war would end once the terrorist organization returned the hostages and completely surrendered to Israel.
He concluded by stating: “The current climate of growing anti-Semitism only underscores the need for the Jewish State of Israel, a place that will always welcome us, as no state did during the Holocaust described in the film by Mr. Glazer. »
Celebrities who signed the letter include actors Debra Messing, Tovah Feldshuh, Mayim Bialik, Tara Strong, Michael Rapaport, Jennifer Jason Leigh; Marvelous Mrs. Maisel designer Amy Sherman-Palladino; producers Lawrence Bender (pulp Fiction, Inglourious Basterds), Gary Gilbert (La La Land), and Amy Pascal (Spider Man), as well as many other film and television directors and talent agency representatives in Hollywood. THE Variety The report also states that 50 other people have also signed their names to the letter since it was published.
Brett Gelman, an actor known for Flea bag And Stranger Thingssaid Variety “There was no concern about the reaction of the Jewish people to a speech like that, to this applause under these red pins, when even our hostages are not mentioned, and it's just incredibly hurtful, incredibly painful.” Prominent pro-Israel activist Noa Tishby said that Glazer's “shocking attempt to blame his Jewishness and the Holocaust for global problems reveals the significant disconnect between some in Hollywood.”
The report also quotes Jewish Venezuelan filmmaker Jonathan Jakubowicz, who said: “If Israel had existed in the 1930s and 1940s, Auschwitz would not have happened. Mr. Glazer used the memory of gas chamber victims to attack those who tried to save Holocaust survivors and their loved ones from captivity and sexual slavery.
Director László Nemes, who also won an Oscar for his Holocaust film Son of Saulalso criticized Glazer's speech, saying The Guardian that Glazer “should have remained silent instead of revealing that he has no understanding of history and the forces destroying civilization before or after the Holocaust.” If he had assumed the responsibility that accompanies a film like this, he would not have resorted to arguments disseminated by propaganda intended to ultimately eradicate all Jewish presence from the Earth. »
He went on to highlight his concern that “we are reaching pre-Holocaust levels of anti-Jewish hatred,” calling it “trendy” and “progressive.”
Even Area of interest producers disapproved of the speech
Even one of the producers of The area of interest, who stood next to Glazer during his speech, did not sign his comments. A spokesperson for pro-Israeli producer Len Blavatnik said The Hollywood Reporter that he was not consulted about the speech but that “he is incredibly proud of the film and the accolades it has received, and does not want to distract from the important themes of the film.”
Danny Cohen, executive producer and co-financier of the film, also criticized Glazer's speech in an episode of the podcast. Ungodly: two Jews in the news last Friday, but defended the film as “a great work of art” and that many people from the Jewish community contacted him saying it was a “remarkable and very important film.”
Regarding Glazer's speech, Cohen said: “It's really important to recognize that this has upset a lot of people, and a lot of people feel upset and angry about it. And I frankly understand that anger,” he said. -he declared in the episode. He also said many in the Jewish community said they were “upset in the sense that they feel like this has been mixed up with what's happening now — whether that was Jonathan's intention or not.” He also emphasizes that “he fundamentally disagrees with Jonathan on this point. My support for Israel is unwavering. I firmly believe that the war and its continuation are the responsibility of Hamas – a genocidal terrorist organization that continues to abuse hostages and does not do so. “I don't use its tunnels to protect civilians in Gaza, but I use it to hide.”
Cohen also said, like Blavatnik, that he was not consulted about the speech beforehand, but believes Glazer planned the speech with co-producer James Wilson.
Cohen also says that the war distracts from the film itself, describing it as “an extraordinary triumph of cinema” and it is “one of the truly great films about the Holocaust.” And the discussion is weakened now in this moment of great recognition for “The film that won two Oscars is not about the film, it's about the speech. Jon spent 10 years making the film and achieved something remarkable, but the People are talking more this week about what he said for 30 seconds.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-792648
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jewish Hollywood creators condemn Jonathan Glazer's speech in letter
- Konstantin Koltsov, friend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, has died
- A fragrance for men inspired by aquatic aromas
- Laurier Expert Alert: International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
- Vladimir Putin to visit China in May to meet Xi Jinping
- Archstone Entertainment acquires worldwide rights to Dawn of Depravity
- We expect these technical skills gaps to emerge next year
- Silvernail was elected Chief Executive Officer of Gazeta International
- Jewish Hollywood stars write open letter to 'Zone of Interest' director Jonathan Glazer
- Tennessee Football Quarterback Nico Iamaleava is growing as a team leader
- Why This Fashion Designer Holds On to a Gap Shirt and a Necklace With a Chipped Tooth
- Ericsson creates a new federal group focused on 5G