Texas A&M Athletics

Texas troubadour George Strait has announced the only performance in his home state this year with a concert scheduled for Saturday, June 15, 2024 at Texas A&M's Kyle Field. The King of Country Music will be joined by special guests Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman.

Tickets for the Kyle Field show go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 28 at 10 a.m. CT viaTheKingAtKyle.comAmerican Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public from March 22 at 10 a.m. CT through March 27 at 10 p.m. CT.

The news follows the recent announcement that Strait will once again team up with Chris Stapleton to perform one-off stadium dates this year with stops at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Chicago's Soldier Field, Allegiant Stadium of Las Vegas and more. Joining the King of Country and Stapleton for these nine dates are special guests from Little Big Town.

Since his recordCowboy Rides Away TourIn 2014, Strait performed for limited engagements outside of his 36+Detroit to Vegasshows at T-Mobile Arena, including headlining both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2021 as well as his 31st appearance at the Houston Rodeo in 2022. With an unrivaled 60 singles reaching the top of the charts, more than any other artist of any genre during this period. During his 30-year career, Strait has collected 33 Platinum or multi-Platinum albums, more than any other country artist and ranking third across all genres behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley. The Texas troubadour is the only artist or actor in history to appear in the Top 10 every year for more than three decades and recently earned his 100th entry on theBillboardCountry Airplay chart with his latest single, “The Weight of the Badge.” He has sold nearly 70 million albums and won more than 60 major entertainment industry awards, including his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

Strait Concert Schedule 2024:

5/4 Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN

5/11 EverBank Stadium Jacksonville, Florida

5/25 Jack Trice Stadium Ames, IA

6/1 Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, North Carolina

6/8 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey

06/15, Kyle Field College Station, Texas*

6/29 Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, UT

7/13 Ford Field Detroit, Michigan

7/20 Soldier Field Chicago, IL

12/7 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV

*Just announced on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. CT

For more information and to purchase tickets for all upcoming dates, visitGeorgeStrait.com.

About George Strait

The Texas troubadour released the best-selling country album of 2019,Honky Tonk Time Machine, on MCA Nashville, produced by Strait and Chuck Ainlay, the album quickly became Strait's record-breaking 27th number. 1BillboardCountry album. Comprised of 12 original tracks plus Strait's version of the Johnny Paycheck classic “Old Violin”,Honky Tonk TimeMachinemarks an incredible 30th career studio album from the Country Music Hall of Fame member, who earned his 100th entry into theBillboardChart Country Airplay with his single “The Weight of the Badge” from the project. For more information, visitGeorgeStrait.com.

About Parker McCollum

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum has released his latest albumNever enough, an assertive album that cements his status as an undeniable new star in country music, on May 12, 2023 via MCA Nashville. The album features his current single, the chart-climbing and fan-favorite “Burn It Down,” as well as his platinum-selling debut single, “Handle On You.” McCollum was named an “Artist to Watch” byrolling stone,BillboardSiriusXM, CMT, RIAA and more withAmerican songwriternoting, “The Texas native is borderline next-level superstar.”MusicRowlisted McCollum as the 2021 Artist of the Year and Apple also included him in its all-genre “Up Next Artists” class of 2021. A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and regularly sells out some of the country's most iconic venues. In March 2022, McCollum made his RODEOHOUSTON debut to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023. He also fulfilled a long-held dream last year with its very first Austin City. Limits performances, kicking off their 2023 season. In 2022, McCollum won his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, won “Breakthrough Video of the Year” (an entirely honor voted by fans) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards and won two consecutive CMA Awards. nominations (2022 and 2023) for New Artist of the Year. In 2024, McCollum will be on his way to his 41st meetingBurn It Tour– headlining arenas and amphitheaters in major U.S. markets

About Catie Offerman

Catie Offerman may be a new name to country music fans, but she's already earned a reputation as one of the genre's most skilled players and a promising modern traditionalist, and Nashville's music community is responding. Originally from New Braunfels, Texas, Offerman grew up on a horse ranch. Schooled at home by her father in the tack room of their barn, she turned to music at a young age. Offerman started playing piano at the age of four, which eventually led her to other instruments such as the violin, accordion and more. When she was 11, Offerman's accordion teacher asked her to join their polka band where they traveled across Texas performing. Offerman graduated from Berklee College of Music at the age of 19 and signed her publishing deal with Universal Music Group Publishing about five years later. Offerman was featured in The Highwomen's “Redesigning Women” video and signed her recording contract with Universal Music Group in 2020. She was named Pandora's Ones to Watch for 2023, included in CMT's “Next Up” class of 2023 and named CMT Next. Women of the country. Offerman spent most of 2023 on the road touring with Parker McCollum, Ian Munsick and Tyler Hubbard. She performed at the C2C Festival in London and also had dates with George Strait. In 2024, she returns to the road with her colleague Parker McCollum for her “Burn It Down” tour. For more information, visitwww.catieofferman.com.