Tommy Hilfiger talks collaboration with Sophia Richie and Zendaya at SXSW

Tommy Hilfiger has achieved great success by combining fashion, art, music, entertainment and sports with its brand.

Speaking at “The Wear House” on March 9 during SXSW in Austin, Hilfiger spoke to James Fallon, editorial director of Fairchild Media Group, about FAMES (fashion, art, music, entertainment and sports) and how he propelled the fashion house. for 40 years.

“I always thought there was a marriage between entertainment, media, celebrities and fashion, and I always thought there was a connection between fashion and music,” Hilfiger said , honorary president and principal designer.

He recalls that in his early days in business, 50 years ago, when he was a teenager, he opened a store called People's Place in Elmira, New York, “which was aimed at selling cool clothes to cool, like-minded people, and music was at the heart of it. » He sold concert tickets, dressed musicians and also had a record store within the store. “It was 1969, the summer of Woodstock,” says the designer.

When he started his own brand, he felt like if he dressed musicians, their fans would become customers too – and that's what happened. “It happened by dressing musicians and using musicians in advertising, when it was everyone from Britney Speaks to Usher to Aaliyah to P. Diddy to Snoop Dogg and many other musicians “, did he declare. Eventually this spread to arts and entertainment.

Hilfiger said he was a fan of Andy Warhol, whom he met in the 1980s in New York. “I was obsessed with Andy's attraction to celebrities… For me it was really exciting, because you're looking at a painting of Elvis Presley, Mick Jagger or Diana Ross. I thought “art, celebrity, music, fashion” should all go together and I invented this word, FAME,” then he added sports to make it FAMES.

“That’s our philosophy within the Tommy Hilfiger company,” he said. The brand recently launched ads with Kendall Jenner and, in fall 2022, featured musicians Travis Barker and Jon Batiste.

Over the years, the concept has only grown stronger.

“It’s really about pushing society’s buttons.” I think FAMES is shaking things up in society, whether you're Gen Z, millennial or my age, or live anywhere in the world, people are attracted to fame.… Stars of Korean K-pop are so huge. This is happening in Asia and South America,” he said.

Hilfiger has had an uncanny ability to spot stars before they explode into pop culture, which he says comes from a “strong curiosity to find out what's next.”

“When we cast Zendaya, Zendaya was previously a Disney star,” he said. People questioned this choice after his partnership with Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell. “I said absolutely because she [Zendaya] is going to be a fashion star. And today, she is probably one of the most sought-after fashion stars in the world, in addition to being multi-talented in many other ways,” he said.

Recently, the brand signed Sofia Richie as its next collaborator and muse. “Sofia is going to be another Gigi. She is really in tune with the times. She looks great and, again, she's a California girl. We also signed another actor, Damson Idris. He's going to be in a movie with Brad Pitt and I think he's going to be a big star and a lot of people don't know who he is yet. We also like to pick them before they get so big that we can’t afford them,” he said.

Hilfiger looked for models who had good taste and had something to offer the company besides their beauty, he said. When Hadid contacted the company, he wanted to use her brains and styling expertise to make clothes that she would wear. He surrounded her with his design team of designers and fabric and trimmings experts and told her to choose the colors and fabrics she liked.

“At that time, she really wanted high-waisted jeans and we were in the middle of the low-waist era.…We couldn't keep them. [Hadid’s jeans] in stock,” he said. “We did the same thing with Zendaya, the same thing with Lewis Hamilton and the same thing with the musician HER, and now we continue to do it with many others,” Hilfiger said.

Last February, Hilfiger hosted a fashion show at the Oyster Bar in Grand Central Terminal, a first for the restaurant. Hilfiger elevated the collection and felt it was a major milestone for the brand.

“Everyone is obsessed with luxury. If you look at Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada and a lot of luxury brands, they're quite expensive… I want affordable luxury to be a cornerstone for us. I want to dress people who love fashion and luxury, but at an affordable price and with the highest quality possible. That was a turning point,” he said. “I've always had this philosophy…I'm just elevating all the clothes now. I'm just making them more luxurious in terms of fit, fabric and “quality while keeping prices affordable. No sticker shock,” Hilfiger continued.

For fall 2024, Hilfiger has moved away from the “see now, buy now” model.

“'See now, buy now' was the emphasis we placed on our fashion shows pre-COVID-19, right through to this latest show. What we wanted was to give the public everything they saw on the runway, to click and buy. It was phenomenal and it worked very well. Now we still have the “see now, buy now” principle, but we have dressed celebrities from all the top ranks. Everything they wear can be purchased at that time. What is shown on the catwalk, they have to wait another six months,” the designer said.

Hilfiger also developed a fashion game on Netflix called FashionVerse.

“Technology, artificial intelligence, video games and where people buy and watch fashion are very meaningful to me,” he said. “You can be your own stylist and you will receive an avatar to dress yourself [in FashionVerse]. There will be lots of different clothes, from Michael Kors to Alice + Olivia to rock'n'roll T-shirts and accessories. You will be able to dress your avatar, choose your route… It could be London, Paris or Austin, and then you will be judged on how you created your look and there will be awards and prizes,” Hilfiger said.

An audience member asked if Hilfiger would ever collaborate with The Sims or Fortnite. “We did Roblox and it was really fun and really exciting. I would be open to that. These are great games,” said the designer.

Hilfiger is embracing the technology, while warning that if misused, “AI will be very dangerous.” This should be regulated.

But he added: “You can’t fight technology. Technology is here to stay and we must take advantage of it.

The Hilfiger company started using 3D printing many years ago and accelerated the entire design process, inspiring the team to create more collections and styles. When they have an idea, it can be done in 60 days. In fact, he recently collaborated with DJ Khaled, who loves golf and grew up wearing his clothes, with a line of '90s-inspired golf shirts that is sold out. It took 45 days to get them to Khaled's store in Miami, called We the Best.

Ultimately, Hilfiger predicts that the FAMES model is here to stay.

“People need clothes and always want something new to wear. Art is not going anywhere. Art may be changing. Obviously, Warhol and Pop Art will always be here to stay, but incredibly talented new artists are emerging. The music isn't going anywhere. It’s changing and evolving all the time.…Entertainment goes way beyond a TV. Entertainment is social media, entertainment is Instagram, Reels, Stories, TikTok. Entertainment is the Kardashians and entertainment is also sports,” he said.

During the question-and-answer period, one audience member, a menswear designer whose brother uses a wheelchair, asked what made Hilfiger launch its adaptive line in 2017, when some brands were hesitant to enter this market.

“I have three autistic children,” Hilfiger said. “I have observed them over the years trying to dress themselves, and because of their dexterity, they have difficulty buttoning buttons and fastening snaps. One of my daughters had braces on her legs. We designed them with the idea of ​​making it easy for these types of people to get dressed for school and work.… We put in hidden Velcro and all kinds of easy-to-use snaps and zippers. We modified some fabrics that were definitely more stretchy. We really put a lot of time and effort into it. I’m surprised other brands haven’t done this,” Hilfiger said.

Another audience member asked about Hilfiger's fashion inspirations and if he ever had the opportunity to collaborate with them. Hilfiger said he collaborated with Vetements, Kith and Ralph Lauren's nephew Greg Lauren.

“When you put two talents together, maybe you get something you wouldn't have thought of otherwise. I'm looking forward to the collaboration we're going to do with Sofia Richie. The ones we did with Lewis Hamilton were incredible,” Hilfiger said.