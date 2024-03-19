Extraordinary Lawyer Woo actor Kang Tae-oh discharged from the military: I corrected my bad habits, I only gained good things





Lawyer Extraordinaire actor Woo Kang Tae-oh, who entered the South Korean military in September 2022, was released on Tuesday. As reported Soompi, Tae-oh shared a note saying that he “corrected my bad habits and gained only good things.” According to the report, Tae-oh was discharged after completing his military service as an active duty soldier, after approximately one year and six months. (Also Read | Lawyer Extraordinaire Woo Actor Kang Tae Oh Joined the Army, Fans React) Actor Kang Tae-oh before joining the army. Kang Tae-oh dismissed from military service Kang Tae Oh shared: I enlisted after receiving great love from everyone after completing Extraordinary Attorney Woo. I faced my late 20s and early 30s in the military, and it was a significant period in which I corrected my bad habits and gained only good things. I will strive to impress with big plans in the future, so please show lots of anticipation and love. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Tae-oh's military journey During his military service, Tae-oh read the memorandum during the 2023 Hyeonchungil (Remembrance Day in South Korea) memorial service. He also served as an assistant instructor at the Recruit Training Center. The actor's next project Before his release, his agency, Man of Creation, announced that the actor was in talks to star in the upcoming drama Potato Research Institute. It is a romantic comedy series set against the backdrop of a rural potato research institute. Kang Tae-oh is in talks for the role of the protagonist. Tae-oh's word before the army In 2022, before he enlisted, he wrote a note on Instagram: Thank you for your support and overwhelming love. I will come back animated. See you soon. In the photos, he posed in a green hoodie and jeans while covering up his haircut in the first two of them. Tae-oh will reportedly reprise his role in Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2 this year. Lee Sang Baek of production house A Story told Soompi in a statement: With the support of many people, we will produce Season 2 of Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The goal is to broadcast season 2 in 2024. It is not easy to coordinate the schedules of the cast and the production team, so we will have to have many discussions. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

