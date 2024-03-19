Entertainment
Indianapolis Motor Speedway announces 2024 Carb Day concert lineup
American blues and rock group George Thorogood and the Destroyers will title the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert on May 24 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of the weekend's entertainment preceding the 108th Indianapolis 500.
Special musical guest Gin flowers will open the show with additional entertainment provided by Indianapolis entertainer Kid Quill.
Carb Day is the unofficial start of summer and the kickoff to the race weekend for many of our fans, IMS President. J. Douglas Boles said in a press release. “George Thorogood & The Destroyers, along with Gin Blossoms and Kid Quill, are a great addition to a full day of entertainment.
Here's what we know about the musical artists performing before the race and how to get Carb Day tickets.
When is the Miller Lite Carb Day concert?
Doors to the Carb Day concert will open at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 24.
What songs did George Thorogood & The Destroyers sing?
George Thorogood and the Destroyers made their debut on a small bandstand in Lane Hall at the University of Delaware on the evening of Dec. 1, 1973, according to the release, and are best known for musical hits including “Bad to the Bone,” “No Particular Place To Go” and “A Bourbon, a Scotch, a beer.” Five decades and more than 8,000 performances later, they continue to vibrate.
What songs do the Gin Blossoms sing?
Fans of the Grammy-nominated multi-platinum rock band Gin flowers will know the group thanks to their hits like Until I Fall Away, Found Out About You, Allison Road and Til I Hear It From You. In 1996, the singles Follow you Down and As Long As It Matters earned the group more accolades. Their last album of 15 songs, 2018 Mixed realityshares “that same timeless feel,” according to the release.
Who is Kid Quill?
Child's feather mixes hip-hop, pop and alternative music and has performed at festivals such as Firefly, Electric Forest, Breakaway and Lollapalooza, according to the release. As an independent artistKid Quill has accumulated over 200 million streams, become a global ambassador for the Indiana Pacers and was selected for Soundclouds is first in the Soundcloud class of 2021. He has a new album planned for spring 2024.
How much do Carb Day concert tickets cost?
General admission tickets for Miller Lite Carb Day start at $45. A limited number of concert pit package upgrades, which include general admission, are available for $75. Exclusive VIP tickets are available for $275, according to the release, and include access to the concert pit, snacks, two free drinks and dedicated bars.
Ticket prices will increase as the concert gets closer, the release said, so fans are encouraged to purchase now.
When will the Indy 500 take place?
The 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 26.
How to get Indy 500 tickets
Tickets for the race are on sale at IMS.com or by calling the IMS Box Office at (317) 492-6700 or visiting its location at 4790 West 16th Street.
The marmots lied to us:Spring begins in central Indiana with frigid weather
John Tufts covers trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at [email protected]. Follow him on@JTuftsReports.
|
