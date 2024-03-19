Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been offered the role of James Bond, according to reports





The iconic cinematic role of James Bond, MI6's most famous spy, was Free to British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, according to Sun reports. Taylor-Johnson has not yet officially accepted the role, the tabloid added, but if he did, he would be the eighth actor to take on the role since the film series began in 1962. Taylor-Johnson previously starred in the 2010 dark comedy superhero film Kick ass and the 2015 Marvel movie Avengers: Age of Ultron. He would replace Daniel Craig, who played the role five times from the 2006 Bond film Casino Royale. In the past, this role was known for helping turn lesser-known actors into major movie stars. Sean Connery, the first Bond actor, had only appeared in a series of minor TV films before taking on the role and catapulting himself to international fame. Many prominent names have been proposed as the next James Bond actor, including Henry Cavill, Tom Hardyand Idris Elba. The island of Elba was voted the top choice by fans in a poll conducted by Lottoland, an online gaming company., but the actor has previously expressed disinterest in the role when asked about it, particularly regarding the discourse around race and his casting. It's interesting that the James Bond story continues. I think we just want a black man to play James Bond rather than Idris Elba, the actor, playing James Bond. he told the New York Times in 2017. That’s when I’m like, “Ugh, come on. Many fans are hoping for a diverse choice for the role, as so far it has only been played by white men. Some even voted for A-list actresses, including Emilia Clarke and Emily Blunt, in the Lottoland poll. Eon Productions, which produces the Bond films, is reportedly developing a script and preparing to shoot a new film. As for Eon, Aaron will sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement, the Suns source said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6958335/aaron-taylor-johnson-james-bond/

