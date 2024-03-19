Entertainment
Kate's photo of the late Queen was doctored, agency claims, as princess seen in public for first time in months
Another official photograph involving Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been digitally manipulated, according to a leading photo agency, sparking a second controversy over royal retouching, just as Kate was seen in public for the first time in months.
Getty Images said the photograph of Queen Elizabeth with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, taken by Kate and released by Kensington Palace last year, was digitally enhanced and a CNN analysis found revealed signs of alteration in 19 locations.
This follows a similar saga surrounding a Mother's Day photo of Catherine and her children, allegedly taken by Prince William, which was also photoshopped. Seeking to quell the outcry that followed the first edited photo, Kate apologized and said last Monday that she enjoyed experimenting with image editing.
Newly discovered inconsistencies in a second royal photo place Kate at the center of even more questions and threaten to destroy the royal family's relationships with major news and photography agencies.
This is a controversy Wales will not accept, coming amid a period of intense scrutiny over the princess's health and status.
Prince William and Kate were spotted and photographed at a farm shop near their home on Saturday, easing questions about his health.
The princess was also photographed earlier this month in her private car leaving Windsor Castle, on her way to a private meeting on March 11, Kensington Palace told CNN.
She had not been seen in public since the palace announced she had undergone abdominal surgery in January.
The latest controversy concerns a photo published in April 2023, which shows the queen who died last September surrounded by 10 of her young relatives.
The palace said it was taken by Kate at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in the months before the queen's death, but the corrections caused confusion over whether the image had in fact been stitched together from different shots.
Inconsistencies in the Balmoral photo include a misalignment of the Queen's skirt and blanket, as well as the sofa she is sitting on. Princess Charlotte's locks of hair appear to have been cloned, while the edge of Prince Louis' shoulder is blurred and appears to overlap the background. The lighting of several royals in the photo also does not match the overall lighting of the photo.
Getty said in an editor's note that the image was digitally enhanced at the source. CNN contacted the agency; Contacted on Tuesday, Kensington Palace declined to comment.
In a statement to CNN, the company said: Getty Images undertakes a review of distributed images and, in accordance with its editorial policy, places an editor's note on images that the source has suggested could be digitally enhanced.
In Kate's brief apology for the Mother's Day photo, she did not explain why she was editing her photographs, or why Kensington Palace did not disclose their edits to photo agencies.
The rebuke from Getty and others is more than just an embarrassment to the royal family.
The family, like countless governments and institutions around the world, relies on agencies to release their images to the media. But these companies have strict rules allowing only minimal modification; By covertly manipulating their photos in various locations, the royals presented themselves as potential spreaders of misinformation.
Getty in particular has long had a close relationship with Kensington Palace; they were often invited to film shoots of members of the royal family and sponsored royal events.
Kate has taken a break from public duties as she recovers from surgery, a prolonged absence that has given rise to a host of online conspiracy theories and questions about her health in the British media. King Charles III has meanwhile taken on lighter duties after announcing his cancer diagnosis in February.
