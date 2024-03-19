AEG Presents and LIV Golf Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Deliver World-Class Entertainment | Business





LONDON & NEW YORK & WEST PALM BEACH, FL & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 19, 2024– LIV Golf and AEG Presents, a global leader in live entertainment, today announced an exclusive multi-year partnership that will see AEG Presents and its subsidiary Concerts West book musical acts and produce live concerts for LIV Golf events around the world entire. The deal further strengthens LIV Golfs' fan-focused event experiences, which feature live performances from some of the biggest names in music and deliver one-of-a-kind golf events for audiences of all ages. This press release contains multimedia. View the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319358470/en/ AEG Presents and LIV Golf Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Deliver World-Class Entertainment (Photo: Business Wire) We couldn't be more excited to partner with LIV Golf to bring world-class entertainment to this exciting new golf league, commented Marc Normand, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Tours for Concerts West, the subsidiary of AEG Presents. It felt so natural to us, and sitting at the intersection of sports and music will allow us to better serve an audience that is looking for an elevated experience at LIV Golf events and tournaments. LIV Golf is proud to partner with AEG Presents, one of the largest live entertainment companies in the world, said LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO. Greg Normand. Global leaders in sports, entertainment and technology are embracing LIV Golf and recognizing how our revolutionary league connects sports to new audiences. Thanks to this partnership, the leagues experience fan-friendly tournaments and Golf, but stronger our philosophy will reach new levels of excitement as we deliver even more value to fans in 2024 and beyond. Since the launch of the LIV Golf Invitational Series in 2022 and the continuation of the official kickoff of the LIV Golf League last year, legendary artists and award-winning artists, including Zac Brown Band, Tisto, Nelly, Sebastin Yatra, Alesso and many others have performed for LIV Golf. Fans. Beginning this spring, AEG Presents/Concerts West will book musical acts and execute concert production for LIV golf tournaments worldwide, including talent booking, artist management, show planning and venues, creative development and technical production. AEG Presents operates in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia and Asia and, together with its subsidiary companies and brand partners, promotes world tours including Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Paul McCartney , BLACKPINK, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber. , Luke Combs, and more. The company also produces more than 40 music festivals each year, including the renowned Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Stagecoach, Electric Forest and BST Hyde Park. Additionally, AEG owns, manages and books more than 100 clubs and theaters, producing and promoting more than 12,000 events annually. LIV Golf kicked off its highly anticipated 2024 season February 2-4 with LIV Golf Mayakoba at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mexico, featuring a live performance from Grammy Award-winning The Chainsmokers. The season continued with LIV Golf Las Vegas, which boasted a party with a one-of-a-kind performance by world-renowned musical group Gryffin, who also traveled with the league to the golf club Hong Kong landmark to entertain fans in early March at LIV Golf Hong Kong. The season's global schedule returns to the United States with LIV Golf Miami, April 5-7, which will feature a live concert from Grammy Award-winning superstar Akon. For more information on the 2024 Leagues schedule, visit LIVGolf.com. LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments whose vision and mission is centered on making holistic and sustainable investments to improve the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport's untapped global potential. About LIV Golf LIV Golf is a global sports league featuring 13 teams, a 14-tournament schedule and many of the world's best golfers. Founded in 2022, LIV Golf was designed to expand the game internationally and finally unlock the true economic and societal potential of the sport. Hall of Fame golfer and renowned businessman Greg Norman is the league's first founding CEO and commissioner. After just two years in business and with tournaments across North and Latin America, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe, LIV Golf is proving that it is possible to grow and improve the game for fans and golfers. About AEG Presents Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a global leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating on five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to art, creativity and community. Its flagship festivals and multi-day music events including the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest and Firefly , continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes world tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney and Katy Perry, in addition to its network of clubs, theaters and arenas. , stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Madison House Presents, Marshall Arts, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions and Zero Mile Presents, creating and developing an unparalleled infrastructure for the development of artists and audience reach. . More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319358470/en/ CONTACT: LIV Golf Allen Barrett [email protected] presents Denis Dennehy [email protected] KEYWORD: EUROPE UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA NEW YORK FLORIDA KEYWORD INDUSTRY: SOFTWARE SPORTS GOLF MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL TECHNOLOGY EVENTS/CONCERTS ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: AEG Copyright Business Wire 2024. PUB: 03/19/2024 09:00 a.m./DISC: 03/19/2024 09:00 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319358470/en

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/ap/business/aeg-presents-and-liv-golf-announce-exclusive-multi-year-partnership-to-deliver-world-class-entertainment/article_0b461e2a-21d5-594a-8f53-67cba91ed40d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos