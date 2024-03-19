Monumental Sports & Entertainment Opens New Studio, Home of Regional Sports Network





Monumental Sports & Entertainment opened multi-million dollar facility for its RSN, Monumental Sports NetworkMonumental In an indistinguishable office building adjacent to Capital One Arena, Monumental Sports & Entertainment has opened a new headquarters and studio for its regional sports network. MSE purchased the network from NBCUniversal in August 2022, renamed it Monumental Sports Network, launched a direct-to-consumer streaming option and has now opened the multi-million dollar facility. Zach Leonsis, MSE's president of media and new ventures, said the majority of Monumental's fans – Wizards, Capitals, Mystics and G League Capital City Go-Go supporters – interact with the company and its teams through the linear television, that's why they felt it. important to invest massively in the studio. MSN's studio space and infrastructure allows the network to produce 1080p videos and, when the time comes, also 4K videos. Leonsis said the space was also built with flexibility and utility in mind, including a cloud-based system that will allow for easier upgrades, five control rooms that will provide the ability to produce multiple events simultaneously, two large studios can be merged. , and the possibility of producing alternative broadcasts. Leonsis and the Diversified team – which has worked with teams and networks around the world – created two smaller insertion studios to enable faster processing of assets or for remote broadcasts of sporting events in direct. The new building brings all network operations under one roof, including production, talent and sales. In total, more than 150 MSE employees will work from this space. The studio is not the end point of MSN's media quest. Leonsis has often spoken about creating a direct-to-consumer bundle that would serve all team fans in the market and this new space is a tool to help advance that vision. “This is a key tool that unlocks a lot of potential for the video we can produce in this batch,” Leonsis said. “Our bundle today includes our live games, some of our original programming, tangible assets, like figurines. And I think we're just getting started. I think we want to grow and add more value to this whole and in different directions and in many different opportunities. In addition to MSE's portfolio of teams, Monumental Sports Network hosts a local package of games from the Washington Spirit, Major League Rugby's Old Glory DC, college basketball and volleyball, and high school basketball . Leonsis said the network has spoken to more than a dozen teams about hosting their live events on the network. Monumental Sports Network Studios 1/3 2/3 3/3 PREVIOUS FOLLOWING

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportsbusinessjournal.com/Articles/2024/03/19/monumental-sports-and-entertainment-new-headquarters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos