Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Raveena Tandon, Kiara Advani and more…

Priyanka puts activist foot forward, teases document on violence against women

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is spending quality time with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter in Mumbai, unveiled her upcoming documentary on Tuesday.

The documentary, produced by Priyanka, is titled “Women of My Billion”. It presents the struggles, dreams, rights and fight against all forms of violence that unite women in India.

The film follows Srishti's journey of 3,800 km over 240 days, from Kanyakumari in southern India to Kashmir in the north.

It was told through the lens of the UN SDG Changemaker Prize winner and activist and gives a unique perspective on the group that deserves to be respected, empowered and protected.

A preview of the film was screened on Tuesday at Prime Video's announcement event, 'Prime Video Presents', at a 5-star property in Mumbai's Santa Cruz area.

The event saw the announcement of nearly 70 titles.

Speaking to the media, Priyanka said, “The documentary raises an important question about violence against women which is not just an Indian problem but a global problem. »

The documentary will be released on Prime Video.

Raveena prepares for 'hot summer days', posts photos in floral dress

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon on Tuesday treated her fans to beautiful pictures of herself wearing a floral dress and said she felt like a 'gulaab gulaab bo'.

On Instagram, Raveena, who has 8.5 million fans, shared a series of photos, in which she can be seen wearing a short pink and white floral dress.

She opted for subtle makeup: pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes and blushing cheeks. Her hair is tied in a ponytail and completes her look with brown wedge heels.

The post is captioned: “Hot summer days! I feel like gulaab gulaab bo…” followed by a red heart emoji.

The photos were showered with love from her fans, with them writing: “Awesome killer smile.” One fan said: “So colorful. »

On the professional front, Raveena has Ghudchadi and Welcome to the Jungle next.

Stars and Style: Kiara, Sara, Rakul, Pooja and Tamannaah slay in exquisite gowns and gowns

Mumbai – Bollywood's leading ladies – Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia set the internet on fire with their stylish looks of the day.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara posted new photos of herself wearing an off-the-shoulder powder blue dress with a thigh-high slit and long tail.

The actress, who was last seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', opted for glossy lips, brown eyeshadow and winged eyeliner. Her hair is tied into a clean bun and accessorized with diamond earrings. The look was completed with transparent heels.

Kiara captioned the post with a blue butterfly and blue heart emoji.

Sara, who recently featured in 'Murder Mubarak', looked stunning in a powder blue sleeveless dress, with a sweetheart neckline.

For makeup, Sara opted for pink lips and light pink eyeshadow. Her hair is half tied up with a cute bow and half left open.

The look was completed with matching stiletto heels.

The actress captioned the post: “Something borrowed, something blue, books and thoughts, coffee to make, eyes that sparkle, eyes that are bold, that's what it takes.. . that's what he was told.”

Rakul looked attractive in a black outfit. Her outfit included a black crop top and matching maxi skirt. Her makeup was on point: brown lips, arched eyebrows and contoured cheeks.

Her hair was styled in a high bun and she adorned it with gold bracelets and earrings.

The actress, who was last seen in 'Chhatriwali', captioned the photos as, “Kaun hai woh jisne dobara mudkar mujhe nahi dekha…”

Tamannaah won hearts with her sexy look as she wore a sleeveless black dress. She kept her makeup minimal – pink lips and smoky eyes, while her hair was styled in soft waves.

The post is captioned: “Are you ready?

Pooja, who recently featured in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', looked stunning in a long shimmering magenta pink colored dress. She kept her makeup neutral and bright and kept her long tresses open.

The outfit was completed with matching stiletto heels.

The actress captioned the post as, “From backstage to center stage.”

On the work front, Pooja will be next seen in 'Deva'.

Preity Zinta says “Rab ne bana di…” as she digs jalebi, rabri in Chandigarh

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta on Tuesday shared a glimpse of her food tour in Chandigarh, Punjab, expressing her fondness for jalebi and rabri.

The actress, known for her work in 'Veer Zaara', recently visited Chandigarh for the 'Punjab Kings' jersey launch for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Preity is the co-owner of the team.

Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a delicious glimpse of the food.

The actress is wearing a black T-shirt and posing with a jalebi in her hand.

The second photo shows a plate of rabri and jalebi.

The 'Dil Chahta Hai' fame actress captioned it, 'Lord ne bana di jalebi baby'.

Fans took to the comments section and wrote, “She can eat the careers of models like Jalebi. »

One user said: “always bright and vibrant.”

On a personal level, Preity is married to Gene Goodenough and the couple became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy.

Preity was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit, which was an action comedy film starring Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.

Tiger Shroff buys Pune property for Rs 7.5 cr, rents it out to beverage company

Mumbai– Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', has purchased a property in Pune for Rs 7.5 crore.

However, the actor has already rented the property for Rs 3.5 lakh per month, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

The property is located in Hadapsar area of ​​Pune and is spread over an area of ​​4,248 square feet. Tiger purchased it from ASN Properties Private Limited on March 5 by paying stamp duty of Rs 52.5 lakh for the property, as per the assignment. Act.

According to media reports, the actor leased the property to a private company specializing in the beverage business.

Meanwhile, the actor is also the proud owner of an 8 BHK apartment in Mumbai's Khar area. The apartment is located in Rustomjee Paramount and is valued at nearly Rs 35 crore. (IANS)