This A-list actor was reportedly offered the role of James Bond and fans have mixed reactions
After 15 years and five films in the role, Daniel Craighis tenure as mysterious and cunning James Bond coming to an end. And while Craig's charm and sophistication in his performance is unmatchedanother actor would have already been offered his role.
According to sources from The sunBritish actor Aaron Taylor-Johnsonwho recently starred in High-speed train And The man of kingsreceived the contract.
Bond is Aaron's job, if he wants to take it, the insider told the outlet. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting for a response.
The source added that EON Productions, the production company behind the spy films, is already eager to start the Taylor-Johnson era as Bond starts immediately. As for EON, Aaron will sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement, the source added.
[Taylor-Johnson] may not be the most well-known in his field, but he's an incredibly talented actor, the source added of what made him stand out. His role in Nocturnal animals showed his depth as an actor. He is the perfect person to play Bond and will pick up nicely where Daniel left off.
Prior to the report, Taylor-Johnson, who has starred in numerous action films in the past including Kick ass And Avengers: Age of Ultron, had already shown his appreciation for the role. “I think it's charming and wonderful that people see me in this role,” the actor told reporters last week. The New York Post. I take that as a great compliment.
Besides Taylor-Johnson, the competition for who would play Bond next would have been pretty tough. Names in the running included Idris Elba, Henry Cavill and recent Oscar winner Cillian Murphy. So of course, not everyone was happy with the news.
Now he's handsome and all but HENRY CAVILL WAS RIGHT THERE! wrote one user out of. I'm fine with it, even if Richard Madden is THERE! wrote another.
That said, many X users seemed excited about the new actor stepping into 007's shoes. Really excited to see how he plays the role, one user wrote. This kid has it all. No better choice, echoed another. We can't wait!
