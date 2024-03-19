Jimmy Kimmel surprises MAGA fanatics with US citizenship test





The conflict between Donald Trump and Jimmy Kimmel continues to intensify. Ever since Kimmel used the Oscars stage to embarrass Trump in front of the world by reading the former president's scathing critique of Kimmel's hosting skills, the former president has been desperate to spin the narrative and portray himself as the winner of this particular confrontation. On Monday, Kimmel upped the ante again by showing how little die-hard Trump supporters know about the world around them. The late-night host sent writer Blaire Erskine to a Trump rally in South Carolina with a simple task: get Trump supporters to agree to answer a few questions on the U.S. citizenship test to find out how well these patriots are patriots, Kimmel explained. The fact is that people who support Trump and the MAGA agenda feel like America was founded on the idea of ​​excluding those who don't share your beliefs, which is the opposite of the truth, said Kimmel, which is exactly the case. why he wanted to find out how patriotic these patriots are. If one were to base the answer to this question on their scores on a basic citizenship test, then the answer would be: not so patriotic, after all. Erskine's first question: What is the supreme law of the land? may have seemed like a no-brainer to some, but that certainly wasn't the case for the MAGA fans she spoke with. The question prompted a number of groans, head-scratchers, and a seemingly serious response from Guns, Liberty, and Justice? (The answer, for the record, is the Constitution.) When asked how many amendments there were, the answers ranged from 10 to around 20, I think, which was a good guess until the same woman changed her answer to maybe 13. ( The answer: 27.) As for the first three words of the Constitution, a very confident MAGA responded with a quick In God we trust, to which Erskine quickly explained: OK, so that's four. [words]. A young MAGA man responded, “We the people,” correctly, but only because he admittedly received some help from a passerby. You cheated, Erskine said. You cheated like Joe Biden! Which received an enthusiastic response. To learn more, listen Jimmy Kimmel live writer Blaire Erskine on Podcast The Last Laugh.

