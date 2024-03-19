Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi says his brother Mimoh would be a superstar if he got as many opportunities as Abhishek Bachchan | Bollywood News





Mithun Chakraborty rose to fame in the 1980s and despite some ups and downs, he remains one of the most respected actors in the Hindi film industry. But in an industry where child stars are given an easy break and multiple chances before choosing to retire from the running, his sons, Mimoh and Namashi, have not yet made their mark. In fact, Mithun's younger son Namashi, who recently made his debut with Rajkumar Santoshi's Bad Boy, said that his older brother Mimoh could have been as successful as Abhishek Bachchan, if only the film industry had given him so many chances. In a conversation with Lehren Retro, Namshi said Mimoh has “untapped” potential, but the industry chooses to favor other child stars over him. “He was born to a superstar. He has the potential to become a superstar, but the industry is too busy favoring other child stars. If my brother, I can say it officially, had as many opportunities as Abhishek (Bachchan), sir, my brother would be a superstar today. I can say that with complete confidence,” he said. Mimoh made his film debut with the 2008 film Jimmy, and after starring in a few other films like Haunted 3D and Loot, he disappeared from films. Last year, he was seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Jogira Sa Ra Ra in a supporting role. Namashi thinks that Jimmy's failure still haunts his brother. “Unfortunately, people look at Jimmy as a bigger failure than maybe a big production film,” he said, adding, “If he had as many chances as Abhishek Bhaiyahe would tip it over. ALSO READ | From empowering Simi Garewal in a nude scene to stopping Sharmila Tagores' shoot with her charm: why Shashi Kapoor was adored by his co-stars Namashi said that Bollywood did not take his brother seriously and added, “I think he is an untapped actor who, unfortunately, Bollywood still does not take seriously.” In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, Mimoh had spoken about meeting Abhishek and shared his advice. “I met uncle Amit and Abhishek was there. Abhishek gave me a piece of advice, and at that time Abhishek was very popular in the industry. He told me that Mimoh, no matter how much they put you down, you get up and show them what you are. I still remember that,” he said. In the same conversation, Mimoh said he gets jealous when he sees other child stars succeed and shared, “I wish them well, but I am jealous too, I mean, I'm a human being and I wish I was. there. But I understood after many years that nothing works when destiny plays its role.” Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

