The next James Bond? What you need to know about Aaron Taylor-Johnson





Top line Years of speculation over who would take over the role of iconic British spy James Bond after Daniel Craig may finally be over, as reported by British tabloid The Sun. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, a former child actor now known for his roles in big-budget films, has been officially proposed. work. The Sun has claimed that Taylor-Johnson is set to play James Bond in upcoming films. (Photo from June … [+] Sato/WireImage) WireImage Highlights Taylor-Johnson, 33, is English actor who is perhaps best known for playing the lead role in the 2010 film Kick-Ass and its 2013 sequel, Kick-Ass 2. He also played Pietro Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), his the most profitable film to date, and he is expected to return to the MCU as the main character in the upcoming Kraven the Hunter film. Taylor Johnson won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in 2017 for his role in Tom Ford's thriller Nocturnal Animals. He began working at the age of six and starred in several films as a child, including Shanghai Knights (2003) and The Illusionist (2006). He has starred in other big budget films including Godzilla (2014), Christopher Nolans Tenet (2020) and Bullet Train (2022). Taylor Johnson said Numro last week found it charming and wonderful that fans wanted him to play Bond, saying he considers it a big compliment. Forbes has contacted Eon Productions for comment. News The sun reported On Tuesday, Taylor-Johnson is expected to accept the role of Bond and sign a contract this week. Bond is Aaron's job, if he wants to take it, a source told The Sun. To monitor When will the next Bond film be released and how long will Taylor-Johnson take on the role? Barbara Broccoli, producer of the Bond films for Eon Productions, previously said Variety said whoever was chosen for the role of Bond would likely be hired for 10 to 12 years. Tangent Speculation about who would succeed Craig as Bond has persisted since the actor confirmed in 2019 that his final appearance as a spy would be in the 2021 film No Time to Die. Taylor-Johnson has been leading the odds for this role since tabloid reports claims he had met with Broccoli to discuss the role. Other actors previously thought to be in the running included Henry Cavill, known for his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe films, and Bridgerton actor Reg Jean-Page. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Surprising fact Rumors had broadcast For years, British actor Idris Elba was a leading contender for the role of Bond, but he said some detractors made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting because it was about race. Elba, who would have been the first black actor to play Bond, said he was flattered by the rumors but said the Wall Street Journal in 2022, he doesn't see Bond when he looks in the mirror. Key context The Bond franchise spans over 60 years and six actors (before the casting of Taylor-Johnson), with 25 films released to date by Eon Productions and two films produced by other companies. The first Bond film, Dr. No, premiered in 1962 and starred Sean Connery as the first actor to play the spy. Connery and Roger Moore star as Bond in seven films each, the most of any actor. George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig are the other actors who have played this iconic role, with Craig's tenure spanning five films from 2006 to 2021 being the most recent. Bond films are generally box office successes: Skyfall (2012) enlarged more than $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office, the highest-grossing franchise, and every Bond film released this century has grossed at least $400 million worldwide. Further reading Aaron Taylor-Johnson: Speculation mounts again about the new James Bond (BBC) Who is the next James Bond? Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes a favorite. Here are the others with the best odds (Forbes) Meet Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the actor who could become the next James Bond (Number)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2024/03/19/what-to-know-about-aaron-taylor-johnson-the-actor-reportedly-set-to-play-james-bond/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos