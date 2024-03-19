Spire Entertainment Releases Video of Omega X Member Touching Former CEO





Spire Entertainment released a video on Tuesday afternoon of Omega X member Lee Hwi-chan groping the agency's former CEO Kang Seong-hee. The boy band's former agency leaked surveillance camera footage from July 11, 2022, showing the Omega X singer touching Kang's body “against his will.” The footage was reportedly lost until two weeks ago, but was recently restored and will be used as evidence to file charges against the Omega X member for sexual assault, Spire Entertainment said. Spire Entertainment held a press conference Tuesday afternoon in southern Seoul “to announce that former Spire Entertainment CEO Kang is not a criminal but a victim of sexual harassment, contrary to the boy band's claims that Kang assaulted members in 2022. The conference was attended by Hwang Seong-woo, Kang's husband and current CEO of Spire Entertainment, and lawyer Kim Tae-woo of Jeha Law Firm. Kang, who was reported to police for sexually harassing and assaulting members of the boy band Omega X in 2022, was not present. On October 22, 2022, a fan uploaded an audio recording to Twitter, currently X, claiming that it was member Jaehan being yelled at and pushed by Spiers Kang during the group's stay in Los Angeles as part of its tour in the United States. The members held a press conference the following month, stating that they had been subjected to verbal, physical, and sexual abuse since November 2021 and that Kang had threatened them, saying there would be no next album if they refused to comply with his wishes. The members requested an injunction on their exclusive contracts with Spire Entertainment, which was approved by the Seoul Eastern District Court on January 11, 2023. Seven months later, Spire Entertainment accused Omega Kang insists she was wrongly portrayed as an abusive and stealing CEO of a boy band the company invested 10 billion won ($7.5 million) to create, while CEO of IPQ Entertainment's Yoon Hye-young claims that Kang's violence towards the members was verified by the court and that IPQ only offered to help save the members afterwards. According to Kang, the members insulted her in order to make her scream on camera, and the parts where the members provoked her were deleted. She was also accused of sexually harassing the members, such as touching their legs, but she explained that such acts only happened when she was trying to comfort the members when they were going through a difficult time. . “Although he is the victim, [Kang] “She was reluctant to press charges or release evidence because she didn't want to be the one who turned young Omega X members into sex offenders,” Spire Entertainment said. “But the assumptions about her have reached a point where it can no longer be ignored, so she decided to reveal the surveillance camera footage.” BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]

