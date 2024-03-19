Entertainment
Gurudwara Singer to Bollywood Star, A Look at Diljit Dosanjh's Inspirational Journey and Net Worth
Diljit Dosanjh is currently gearing up for the release of his film Chamkila.
Diljit Dosanj was born in the village of Dosanjh Kalan in Phillaur of Punjab.
In Indian cinema, many successful actors started their careers by taking on supporting roles, working as assistant directors and much more before becoming stars. One such popular actor is Diljit Dosanjh, who started his career singing in Gurudwara.
Over the years, he has not only made a name for himself in the entertainment industry as an actor but also through his hit and energetic tracks. He recently made history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella. Let's take a look at the actors' career path and net worth.
Diljit Dosanjh was born in the Phillaur tehsil, Jalandhar district, Punjab, India. He is one of the popular names in Punjabi and Bollywood industries. He is widely recognized for his energetic songs and hard-hitting playing. Diljith's early schooling was at Shri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Ludhiana. He then shifted schools to Al Manar Public School, Ludhiana, to complete his 10th grade boards, after which he discontinued his studies.
He started his singing career by performing Kirtan at a local gurdwara. In 2004, Ishq Da Uda Ada, Dilijit's debut album, was released with Finetone cassettes. But he gained attention with the release of Smile, his third album, produced by Sukhpal Sukh and containing the songs Paggan Pochviyan Wale and Nachh Diyan Alran Kuwariyan.
In 2011, he entered the Punjabi film industry. He made his acting debut with the film Jatt & Juliet, which also starred Neeru Bajwa. After that, he appeared in popular films like Shada, Punjab 1984 and Sardaar Ji, to name a few.
He made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab in 2016. After that, he featured in several hit films like Good News, Soorma and more.
According to Lifestyle Asia, he is currently one of the highest-grossing actors in the industry, charging over Rs 4 crore for a single film. Diljit Dosanjh has a huge net worth of Rs 172 crore and also owns many cars and bungalows. He is now said to be one of the richest actors in Punjab.
Now, Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for the premiere of Chamkila, which also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will be released on Netflix.
Additionally, he is working on Rhea Kapoors The Crew, which also stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in key roles.
|
