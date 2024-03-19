Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson replacing Daniel Craig?





While the hunt new James Bond actor continues, fans wonder why Aaron Taylor-JohnsonHis name has been circulating for over a year. Has he already been chosen to replace Daniel Craig like the next 007? Here's everything you need to know. Has Aaron Taylor-Johnson been chosen to replace Daniel Craig as the new James Bond actor? Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly received a formal offer to become the new James Bond, but he has yet to sign a deal. According to a source close to The sun, Bond is Aaron's job, if he wishes to accept it. Additionally, a formal offer has been presented to Taylor-Johnson and Eon Productions (which produces the Bond films) has already started preparation work for the next film. Suns source says: “The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting for a response. As for Eon, Aaron will sign his contract in the next few days and they can start preparing for the big announcement. ATJ was considered an incredibly talented actor and the perfect person to play Bond and he would well take over where Daniel [Craig] leave behind. If the Suns' reports are accurate, then ATJ is likely the next Bond. Number The magazine recently asked him about the Bond casting rumors. He replied: “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in this role. I take that as a great compliment. The Bond contract hasn't been signed yet, but with films like Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Bullet Train, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has shown his potential to play 007. The next Kraven film will reveal if he is a safe. office draw. Being attached to James Bond will perhaps be his biggest role in his career. But it goes without saying that he has big shoes to fill. It remains to be seen whether his role will be officially announced in the coming days. For more entertainment updates, find out if Netflix has ordered Loudermilk Season 4. Also find out why Cortana is different in Halo Season 2. The post office New James Bond actor: is Aaron Taylor-Johnson replacing Daniel Craig? appeared first on ComingSoon.net – Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More.

