Five Things to Know About New Chiefs WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown





The name also proved fitting, as Brown emerged on the national scene as one of the most electric playmakers in all of college football. Urban went on to write that the persona associated with a player nicknamed “Hollywood” doesn't quite fit Brown off the field, but when he's on it, the name couldn't be better. “Brown adopted his nickname because he is proud of where he comes from, a land far away from the Hollywood that everyone knows. “More than anything, he represents his hometown, so he has no problem wearing it with honor,” Johnson said. “But he plays like he's from Hollywood, California. Lights, camera, action. The sense of drama, an explosion of energy and speed, a beautiful smile, he's like a movie star, man. It's a definition that suits Brown. “When I’m on the field, I’m not that calm, quiet guy,” Brown said. “I try to be a playmaker and I try to be a standout type of player. That suits me well on the court. To view Urban's full article, which is well worth reading, Click here. 4. Brown showed the ability to create big plays after the catch. One of the first things that jumps out about Brown is his obvious speed, as evidenced by his 4.27-second 40-yard dash at Oklahoma's Pro Day in 2019, but the former track and field star high school, while certainly a viable deep threat, is more than just a straight-line speedster. In fact, during his 1,000-yard campaign in 2021, 69 of Brown's 91 catches came within nine yards beyond the line of scrimmage, and on those receptions, Brown recorded 310 yards after caught him. At the same time, Brown has four touchdowns on throws of 20+ yards this year. All of this is to say that Brown should provide head coach Andy Reid with a versatile weapon capable of creating big plays in a variety of ways. In this spirit, it's no surprise that the folks at Pro Football Focus gave this decision an A+.. 5. He played collegiately at the University of Oklahoma. Brown was lightly recruited out of high school, which led him to attend the College of the Canyons in California while waiting for his opportunity. He certainly also made the most of his situation, compiling a terrific solo campaign at the collegiate level while attracting the attention of scouts across the country. He eventually landed at Oklahoma, where he strung together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with at least seven touchdowns each. His efforts as a junior, which included 75 catches for 1,381 yards and 10 scores, earned him first-team All-America honors and put him squarely in the conversation as one of the best players in the country. Brown's performance at Oklahoma prompted the Ravens to make him the top receiver selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, and now all these years later, the man they call “Hollywood” is heading to Kansas City to joining the back-to-back reigning world champions. .

