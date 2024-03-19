Meet the new host of Top Chef, Kristen Kish

You don't have to tell Kristen Kish, the new host of Bravos Top Chef, that crowns can be heavy. She I know wwws, people. Taking over the role of host of longtime fan favorite Padma Lakshmi's top-rated show isn't as simple as reciting the show's signature phrase: Please prepare your knives and go.

But Kish, a former Top Chef winner who operates the popular Arlo Gray restaurant in Austin, finds her own way by leaning on her strengths (hint for future contestants: she's empathetic, but not easy) and her quirks, including understood his innate stupidity (his words!).

Ahead of the show's 21st season premiere on Wednesday, Kish talked to us about learning to stop worrying so much, whether she had a breakthrough dish, and how Tom Colicchio helped her overcome her nerves. Edited excerpts from the interview follow.

Obviously you fill big shoes and people have expectations. How do you think about this?

The first thing was pure panic, to be completely honest. It's a show that has defined many cooking competitions, and it's been around for a long time. I know what it can do for your career and how important this show has become. Knowing all that, of course, there's pressure on your shoulders and knowing that you're also taking the place of someone who defined this role and defined it.

All I can do is go with the knowledge I have, with the empathy I have, with in some cases the stupidity I have. All I can do is be myself in the context of what Top Chef expects of me, and so when I think about it that way, it lowers the expectations I place on myself.

How do you think being a contestant has influenced you as a host?

There's a side where I feel for them, like when it gets hard, I know what it feels like, when you feel stuck and you don't click into it. The other side is that I also know when you can do more.

You know where someone can be better, where someone could try a little harder or dig a little deeper. But at the end of the day, they were all there to defend their process. When we think about the judges' table, we always say it's more feedback than anything else. This is not passing judgment. It's giving feedback so you can do better next time, even when you leave the show.

I know there are unwritten rules of Top Chef, like no one should make rice. Or that the contestants were always nervous about serving Padma Indian food. Do you have things like this?

No, you're just looking for technically sound dishes with creativity and the chef's point of view.

There are foods that I don't like to eat in my normal life. I'm not a fan of smoked salmon, but I will eat it and I can judge it fairly. As long as it's good, I'm cool. I love fried foods. That's just my jam. But poorly cooked fried foods? I do not want to eat that.

What are the challenges of eating on camera?

Whether you're on TV or not, we all know what it feels like to put a big mouthful of food in your mouth, then someone starts talking to you and everyone waits until you finish chewing. If this happens, it happens on TV, so they're going to cut the part where I chew my food for five minutes.

How did you get along with Tom Colicchio?

Oh my God. I had a phenomenal time. We hung out. Like, off camera and on camera. He is dry and sarcastic in some ways, but he is also very sentimental at many points. So you can exploit Tom and all the different Tom-isms. We might laugh and joke about things, and then he'll give me a hard time about things, and I can talk back to him.

What do you think of cooking competitions these days? Top Chef is one of the OGs, but some of them are pretty silly. For example, let's throw a cannon of food at someone and then they have to taste it and say what it is.

The space for the cooking competition is vast. Some people aren't attracted to Top Chef because they think it's a little too serious and too professional, and they want to watch things with cannons fired into people's mouths. There is something for every taste.

As long as it comes from a place where it celebrates our industry, the skills and the people who work hard to make our restaurants something special that gives context and color to our neighborhoods for me, these are the ones I prefer to watch.

Do you think viewers learn anything about food? Or are they just there for entertainment?

People learn about food all the time. I did a show called Fast Foodies, and it was a little cheesy and a little unhinged, but at the end of the day, we were three chefs making good food. No matter how it's disguised or wherever you experience learning moments about foods or different flavor profiles, it's awesome. And on the other hand, if you never understand anything about food, but you pick up something about someone else, like how someone else learns or where they get it from his inspiration if you connect to him as a person and not as a leader? Very good too.

Were you a fan of the series? When did you start watching?

I started watching season two. But I was also at school. I worked in the kitchens, so I was always at work on weeknights when the show was on. And I was too cheap and too broke to pay for one of those TiVo recording things. So I missed a lot of seasons, but I distinctly remember watching season six which was the Voltaggio brothers season. And my friend says: Man, you should go to this show! and I said to myself: No way I'm going on this show. I can not do that. Like it was really intense.

In previous seasons, when reality TV was obviously different, contestants would hook up and there was more personal drama. Now it seems like everyone is professional and more supportive of each other. How do you see its evolution and where do you see its direction?

I love seeing the evolution. It was then a product of its time. But where he went is much more impressive to me. That's probably why I even agreed to be on the show. It's about chefs, it's about cooking.

Of course, there are personalities that might not work together. So you're going to have a little bit of friction in some places, and it's also a competition. But I think what people have started to realize is that if we come together, we can make our industry bigger, bigger and better, as opposed to an ego-driven space.

In your opinion, what are the major current challenges in the sector?

I don't know what all the restaurants in this country are like. But I imagine there are some who are still driven by ego rather than community. Fear of connection. Head on heart.

Obviously there are some that lack diversity, but all I can say is that looking at my restaurant and what we've created, it's something that I'm very, very, very proud of. And when I go to my friends' restaurants, I'm very, very, very proud of the great chefs, the great leaders who are bringing about positive change.

How do you see the difference between your role in Top Chef and your role as a chef?

They look more similar than anything else. The first day of filming before filming started, I was a little panicked. For example, I started pacing, and the pressure I put on myself was unreal. And Tom saw that I was about to throw up from the stress. And he goes Kristen, come here, and so I go to his dressing room. And he says: You know, when you do your pre-shift talk, when you address your team? And you're going through new menus and talking about what's going well and what's not? And I said of course I knew that. And he said to me, “That’s all you do here too.”

And at that point, I started to get used to the idea that I didn't have to do it. be the host of Top Chef. I am, with whatever, feedback and information I want to share.

Were there any moments during the season where you were like, “Oh, that was terrible,” like when you made a gaffe on camera?

There are probably more blooper moments for me than brilliant, awesome moments. I also hope they succeed because it is a very real process. I have severe social anxiety that I have dealt with my whole life. I've gotten better, but new situations that put me in positions where I haven't had a chance to figure out my flow scare me. So, sitting at the dining table with all of our guests and our judges, those were the times I stumbled on my words more often. It's like I'm hosting a dinner party and I have to host people, but it's completely unscripted. I'm sure there's a blooper in every elimination challenge, where I'm like, Welcome, everyone! and then I don't know what to say anymore.

Is there anything you're going to do differently in future seasons?

My lesson is to go for it and know that the nerves and anxieties will come. But I have to stop worrying about it. Worrying about doing your job won't make you do a better job. So I need to let that go and get rid of that pressure. Because at the end of the day, it’s not just on my shoulders. It's a combination of a lot of people working together and working very hard to create something very special.

Are you tough on the Top Chef candidates?

I am the same way I am in my restaurant. You hold people accountable for the decisions they make. You give your opinion if things need to be improved and you want to encourage them to do their best. Sometimes it requires tough love, and sometimes you wonder why do we make the mistake five times in a row?

Actually, I don't think it's difficult at all. I think it's encouraging, and I feel like when you hold someone accountable, they want to do better for you, that's what it is, I don't want to ruin that kind of vibe again .

So we won't see you Gordon Ramsay ingesting anyone?