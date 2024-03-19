Next James Bond Actor Could Be Aaron Taylor-Johnson





One of the most coveted roles in all of Hollywood, that of super-spy James Bond, could soon be cast. A report of The sun cites sources as saying that 33-year-old English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been offered the role of James Bond for Bond 26, and it is expected that, if Taylor-Johnson agrees, he can sign the agreement as early as this week. Taylor-Johnson – whose previous credits include Nocturnal Animals, Bullet Train, Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron – is said to have already met with series producer Barbara Broccoli and was considered one of the frontrunners for the role. Taylor-Johnson is set to appear in the title role of Sony's upcoming Kraven the Hunter film later this year. “Bond is Aaron's job, should he wish to take it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting for a response,” a source told The Sun. “Regarding [production company] Eon is worried, Aaron will sign his contract in the next few days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.” Reported delay that a source within EON told him “if he spent his days reacting to news about who is replacing Daniel Craig as 007, he wouldn't have time to do anything else.” Deadline further reported, “This person distanced us from the Sun article this morning, but did not outright deny the information.” Sources told The Sun that Taylor-Johnson's performance in Nocturnal Animals was instrumental in him being offered the role of James Bond. Taylor-Johnson fits what the producers were looking for, namely a British man in his thirties. He wouldn't be the youngest Bond ever, as George Lazenby was 29 during filming and Sean Connery was 31 for their respective first (and in Lazenby's case, only) Bond films. Daniel Craig was the most recent James Bond actor, playing the role five times, starting with Casino Royale (2006) and ending with No Time To Die (2021). This film ended with the death of Craig's James Bond, setting up a natural transition to a new actor for the next film. The Sun further reported that production on Bond 26 could begin later this year. None of the information presented here is confirmed, so it's worth taking it with a grain of salt at this time. If Taylor-Johnson will indeed be the next James Bond, that's just one piece of the Bond 26 puzzle. We still don't know who might direct the film and who the writing team will consist of beyond Neal Purvis and Robert. Wade.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamespot.com/articles/next-james-bond-actor-could-be-aaron-taylor-johnson/1100-6521934/

