RAYE, Charli XCX, Aitch, RagnBone Man and more join Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024 line-up

RAYE, Charli Record-breaking BRIT winner RAYE will headline the Main Stage with Charli XCX headlining the New Music Stage. The station's biggest event of the year, taking place in Luton from Friday May 24 to Sunday May 26, brings together the biggest international and UK artists for a weekend of stunning performances across radio, television, online and on social media with over 100,000 music fans. should be present. The program for Saturday May 25 (in alphabetical order): Radio 1 Main Stage Aitch

Claw

Joel Corry

My beauty

RagnBone Man

STRIPED Radio 1 New music scene Alfie Templeman

Caity Baser

Cat burns

Charli

Dylan

The last dinner

Shy girl

Themes The full schedule for the other stages can be found on the Radio 1 Big Weekend website. Tickets for Radio 1's Big Weekend go on sale at 5pm on Thursday March 21 and will cost 29.50 (plus a booking fee of 4.50 per ticket). For more information, please visit www.bbc.co.uk/backstage/bigweekend. Greg James says: This is going to be one of our best big weekends ever. The lineup is a celebration of some of the biggest artists we've supported for years alongside the most exciting new artists on the planet. This has been my favorite line-up for years! I can't wait to see 100,000 people come to Stockwood Park to experience the full Radio 1 circus brought to life by your favorite clowns (the DJs). As with previous Big Weekends, tickets will be geographically weighted with an element of preference given to local residents: 40 per cent of tickets will be reserved for those who live in Luton; 30 percent of tickets will be reserved for people residing in the surrounding area; while the remaining 30 percent of tickets will be available to the rest of the UK. The booking process will be managed by Ticketmaster – the only official ticketing agent for Radio 1's Big Weekend. Radio 1's Big Weekend kicks off the UK's festival season by bringing some of the biggest British and international artists to cities that would otherwise not be able to host an event of this scale, showcasing light the region and giving a major boost to the local economy. There is always a huge demand for tickets, and the festival sells out in minutes every year. This year, the BBC is working closely with Luton Council to ensure Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024 is a safe and secure environment for all festival attendees. BBC Radio 1 will broadcast live from the festival site throughout the weekend, with performances and tracks available live and on demand on Radio 1's iPlayer channel and BBC Sounds. Tune in to Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James at 7.30am tomorrow (Wednesday March 20) to find out which big bands will be joining the bill and performing on Sunday May 26 at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024. The program for Friday May 24 (in alphabetical order): Radio 1 Main Stage Becky Hill

Prosecution and status

Ella Henderson

Rudimentary Radio 1 New music scene Dimension

Diploma

Eric Prydz

Hannah Laing

Kenya Grace

Sonny Fodera With other big names to be announced in the coming weeks. FM2

