Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially divorced – The Daily Reporter





LOS ANGELES (AP) Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are now divorced. A Los Angeles Superior Court judgment dissolving their nearly three-year marriage became official Tuesday, six months after the 30-year-old pop star filed for divorce from the 28-year-old real estate agent. The two separated more than a year ago, according to court documents. They had a prenuptial agreement, had no children, and had no significant legal disputes upon separation, allowing them to move quickly and cleanly through the court system. The terms of their settlement were agreed in October; they only had to wait the required six months before a judge's order could take effect. Under the terms of the agreement, Grande will make a one-time payment of $1,250,000 to Gomez with no future alimony, give her half of the proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home and pay up to $25,000 for her fees. lawyer. Like the vast majority of Divorces in Californiathe Grande Cité petition irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The couple started dating in January 2020 and have been quarantining together during the pandemic. They appeared together in the video for Justin Bieber's charity single Stuck With U in May of that year and announced their engagement in December. Grande and Gomez got married in a small private ceremony at his home in Montecito, California on May 15, 2021. Grande, the Florida-born singer and actress, released her seventh studio album, eternal sunon March 8. She plays the good witch Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo Elphaba in the two-part film adaptation of the musical Wicked», which is scheduled for release in November. Source: job

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greenfieldreporter.com/2024/03/19/ariana-grande-and-dalton-gomez-are-officially-divorced/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos