



One of the best filmmakers in the faith-based and inspirational genre has won the right to make a family film about legendary and Oscar-winning actor Jimmy Stewart.

Stewart starred in the classic 1946 film It's a wonderful life but – before that – he fought in World War II, where he flew bombers over Germany. His only Oscar was not for this famous film but for another success, History of Philadelphia (1940).

Burns and Co. Productions acquired exclusive rights to the film. Aaron Burn, the company's director/producer, is leading the effort to turn the story into a film. Prescribed burns Birthright outlaw And Legacy Peak and produced Crisis unit And Winner, among others. Burns and Co. are developing the script with Stewart's daughter, Kelly Stewart-Harcourt, executive producing. The famous actor died in 1997. It's a story I fell in love with years ago, Burns told Christian Headlines. Of course we all know him as the actor in It's a wonderful life and other classics like Mr. Smith goes to Washington. And I remember watching these movies over and over again with my family when I was a kid. [But] I didn't know that he was a WWII veteran and was actually a squadron commander conducting precision bombing over Germany. The desperation and passions of Stewart's service in World War II were reflected in the character George Bailey in It's a wonderful lifeBurns said. The themes that surfaced in this film were really a reflection of Jimmy's life, where he had been and where he was going, Burns said. Burns said Stewart's father often prayed for him during the war. Making this film was transformative for him in bringing him personal and spiritual healing and then launching him into the rest of his acting career, but it also transformed him into the father and husband he is become, he said. And it's so fun to be able to connect with Kelly, one of his twin daughters, and talk to her about her father's legacy. It's a wonderful life helped heal the nation after World War II, Burns said. The film is tentatively titled A truly wonderful life and will include themes of citizenship, community, family and prayer, he said. We're working on the script, all the production logistics, meeting with studios and partners, and having a lot of fun diving into the story, he said. Photo courtesy: Liberty Films Michael Foust has been covering the intersection of faith and current affairs for 20 years. Her stories have been published in Baptist Press, Christianity today, The Christian Post, THE Chronicle of the leaves, THE Toronto Star And THE Knoxville News-Sentinel.

