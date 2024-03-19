Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Shares Her Autism Diagnosis: It Changed My Life

Tallulah Willis revealed she has autism on Friday, the first time she has spoken about her diagnosis.

In a video shared to Instagram, the 30-year-old actress posted a photo of herself as a child touching her father Bruce Willis' face as he answered interview questions.

tell me you're autistic without telling me, she joked in the caption of the video.

Willis responded to a number of surprised commenters asking if she wanted to share more about her diagnosis. She said it was a recent discovery and described it as positive and life-changing.

in fact, this is the first time I've publicly shared my diagnosis. I discovered it this summer and it changed my life, she said, adding a sun emoji.

According to the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, signs of autism usually begin to appear in children between 2 and 3 years old. Most government data relates to autism in children, not adults, where it can manifest in different ways.

Because autism exists on a spectrum, it is possible that many people go undiagnosed for years, according to the Autism Self-Advocacy Network. It may also be more difficult for adults to receive an autism diagnosis than for children, the organization's website states.