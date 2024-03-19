Aaron Taylor-Johnson: Avengers and Kick-Ass Star Cast as Next James Bond, Reports Say | Ents & Arts News





Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to be the next James Bond, according to reports. Famous for his roles in films such as Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron, the 33-year-old actor has apparently yet to officially accept the iconic role, but a source told The Sun: “Bond is Aaron's job, if he wishes to accept it.” The source added: “The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting for a response.” Learn more:

What are Taylor-Johnson's Bond credentials? Eon Productions, which produces the Bond films, is also reportedly preparing to shoot a new 007 film, the script for which is currently being developed. The Sun's source added: “As for Eon, Aaron will sign his contract in the next few days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.” Taylor-Johnson is “an incredibly talented actor,” the source also said. They called him “the perfect person to play Bind and will pick up right where Daniel Craig left off.” Picture:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson made his first breakthrough as John Lennon in the biopic Nowhere Boy, released in 2009. Photo: Alamy



Picture:

He also received praise for his starring role in Kick-Ass, a superhero satire. Photo: Alamy



Picture:

Taylor-Johnson also played the role of Ford Brody in Godzilla. Photo: Alamy



Picture:

He recently played a duet with Brian Tyree Henry in Bullet Train, released in 2022. Photo: Alamy



Picture:

Aaron met his wife Sam on the set of Nowhere Boy when he was 18 and she was 42. Photo: AP



Taylor-Johnson was asked by Numero magazine last week about rumors linking him to the role. In response, he said: “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in this role. I take it as a great compliment.” After Daniel Craig hung up his tuxedo Following the release of No Time To Die, speculation has grown over who will become the seventh actor to play the spy in official films. Picture:

Craig starred with Eva Green in her first Bond film, Casino Royale, in 2006. Photo: Reuters



Picture:

After five stints as a spy, Craig made his final appearance as Bond in No Time To Die. Photo. Universal images



Taylor-Johnson would follow Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig in taking on the role, if his selection is confirmed. Connery starred in Dr. No, the first official film, in 1962. Picture:

Sean Connery and Ursula Andress in Dr No. Pic: Alamy



Picture:

Roger Moore and Barbara Bach. Photo: Allstar Picture Library Ltd. /Alamy



Idris Elbe has long been tipped to take on the role, but the 51-year-old said in September that “disgusting” comments about his race had put him off. He told the SmartLess podcast: “Those who weren't happy with the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting because it became a race issue. “It became an absurdity and I was the one who was most affected by it.” Picture:

Idris Elba, known for playing Luther, has been strongly linked to the role



Sky News has contacted William Morris Endeavor, Taylor-Johnson's talent agency, for comment.

