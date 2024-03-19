Hollywood Brown signs deal with Chiefs, can't wait to play with Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Hollywood Brown had so many conversations with the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2019 draft that the former Oklahoma star thought they would select him to team with Patrick Mahomes in their offense. high flying.

Baltimore took him in the first round before Kansas City had a chance.

But after a detour to Arizona, where the Ravens traded him and Brown spent the last two years dealing with nagging injuries and quarterback instability, the speedy receiver ultimately landed at Kansas City Monday. Brown signed his one-year contract worth up to $11 million to finally give Mahomes another option on the field in the Chiefs passing attack.

The world has a way of doing things like that, Brown said with a smile.

Although they beat the San Francisco 49ers for their second straight Super Bowl title, the Chiefs knew they had to improve at the wide receiver position, where rookie Rashee Rice had become the unquestioned leader almost by default. But they refused to rush into a big, long-term deal with one of the top free agents and bided their time until the right opportunity presented itself.

It wasn't the $50 million guaranteed the Titans gave Calvin Ridley. Or the $26 million guaranteed the Falcons gave Darnell Mooney. Or the $24 million Gabe Davis received from the Jaguars or even the $15 million Curtis Samuel received from the Bills.

No, this was a relatively low-risk, high-upside deal with a wide receiver the Chiefs had coveted since college.

They were strong with me, Brown said, so it was kind of like a mutual interest. It was very attractive.

It was the right deal for Brown, too. He turns 27 in June, meaning there's still time in his career to turn a productive season in one of the NFL's most pass-friendly offenses into a much more lucrative multi-year contract next offseason .

There are weapons here, he said, and I feel like I can complement the guys they have here. What about coach (Andy) Reid? It's a brain. Patrick Mahomes I'm excited to work with everyone.

Brown had his best season three years ago in Baltimore, when he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. He was traded to the Cardinals the following year, where he had 118 catches for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns in those 26 games.

Those numbers may seem modest, but consider: Brown had 51 catches for 574 yards and four scores last season, which would have been behind only Rice and tight end Travis Kelce in receptions, yards and touchdowns for the Chiefs and he did it in 12 complete games. .

Brown also seems motivated. Mahomes invited his wide receivers and tight ends to his home in Texas over the past two offseasons for what amounts to a voluntary training camp, and he was already looking forward to getting there.

From the outside, he seems like a very passionate guy, Brown said, and I'm a very passionate person. Wants to do whatever it takes to win. This is what you want. You want to play with someone who is going to push you to the next level. I feel like he's one of those guys.

Kansas City still has work to do to round out the offense. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been released and fellow receivers Richie James and Mecole Hardman are free agents, while Kadarius Toney could fight for a job this season, meaning wide receiver is still a position of need while the Free agency continues and the NFL draft looms in April.

The Chiefs also need to address the starting left tackle position and running back, where there is little behind Isiah Pacheco.

