Elizabeth Taylor must have had a present every day in 'The Flintstones'





The Flintstones the film occupies a strange place in pop culture history. It's not always remembered fondly, but it had a massive cast, from stars like John Goodman and Rosie O'Donnell to big actors in smaller roles, including Elizabeth Taylor.

During a Tuesday appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's show Dinner is for me podcast, Kyle MacLachlan, who was also in the film, said Taylor had a surprising requirement to appear in the Stone Age film. “The casting was crazy. Bruce [Cohen] I asked Elizabeth Taylor to make this film. It was amazing,” he said. “She must have had a gift every day.”

Elizabeth Taylor in “The Flintstones”.

Universal/courtesy Everett Collection



The revelation stopped Ferguson in his tracks. “Wait, wait, wait, stop,” he said. “She must have had a present?”

MacLachlan later admitted that he may have been telling stories outside of school, but he continued anyway. “A gift every day,” he says. “And she had to have, in the locker room trailers, that everything was green, that she had greenery around her.”

Ferguson liked the idea of ​​his own rider but wanted examples of gifts. “Jewelry,” MacLachlan replied. “It's second hand now. Bruce probably told me and said, 'Don't ever tell anyone that.' Too late. It's too late.

The Flintstones was the iconic actress' final feature film. She did, however, make occasional appearances on television shows in the few years following the live-action adaptation of the cartoon in 1994. Cohen later told the Hollywood journalist that the actress received lavish gifts on the first day of filming The Flintstones. However, he never mentioned a daily gift and representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

Kyle MacLachlan in “The Flintstones”.

Universal images / courtesy Everett Collection



“The moment she said yes, we wanted to make it a special experience for her,” Cohen said after Taylor died in 2011. “Lavender was her favorite color, so we built lavender stairs up to his trailer and we filled the trailer with lavender flowers for his first day of work. I had also been told that it was a tradition that you gave him lavish gifts for the first day of work. production day, we so wanted to do that too.

He continued: “I actually went to her house for a wardrobe fitting two weeks before. She held me really close and whispered in my ear, honey, you know I love gifts on the first day of photography. I said, yes, I've heard about this tradition. And then she whispered, “I love Cartier, darling. We didn't have a gift for Elizabeth Taylor in the budget, so I went to see Mr. [Steven] Spielberg, who was the executive producer, and I said, Steven, I need you to write me a personal check so I can go shopping for Elizabeth Taylor. He loved this idea and understood why we couldn't put it in the budget. »

Register for Free daily newsletter from Entertainment Weekly to get the latest TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars and much more.

Related content:





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ew.com/elizabeth-taylor-had-to-get-a-gift-every-day-on-the-set-of-the-flintstones-8611191 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos