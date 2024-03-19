Hollywood professionals slam Jonathan Glazer's speech in open letter – The Forward





The area of ​​interest.

” decoding=”async” fetchpriority=”high”/> The area of ​​interest.” decoding=”async” fetchpriority=”high”/> By PJ Pigs

March 19, 2024 In an open letter, more than 450 Hollywood creators, executives and professionals criticized The area of ​​interest director Jonathan Glazer for his controversial Oscar speech. The signatories include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, filmmaker Eli Roth, actors Jennifer Jason Leigh, Debra Messing, Bret Gelman, Julianna Margulies, Noa Tishby and co-creators of Americans Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields. Rabbi David Wolpe also signed. Michael Rapaport, who has been in Israel since October 7, appears on the comedy show Eretz Nehederetidentified himself in the letter as an actor/disruptor. The letter, delivered first to Variety On Monday, Glazer's inverted words, misinterpreted by many as a denunciation of his Judaism, to say that we refute that our Jewishness is misused in order to establish a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime which sought to exterminate a race of people and an Israeli nation. who seeks to avoid his own extermination. The letter goes on to say that every civilian death in Gaza is tragic, but is quick to add that Israel targets Hamas, not civilians. The moment Hamas releases the hostages and surrenders is the moment this heartbreaking war ends. This has been true since the Hamas attacks of October 7, the letter said. The statement also took issue with Glazer's mention of the word occupation, saying its use to describe an indigenous Jewish people defending a homeland that dates back thousands of years and has been recognized as a state by the United Nations distorts history . It is unclear exactly what Glazer meant by occupation. The Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem is recognized as such by international organizations. Some pro-Palestinian voices claim, falsely, that the entire State of Israel is occupied and that all Israelis are occupiers. The letter says the use of the word lends credence to the modern-day smear that fuels growing anti-Jewish hatred around the world, in the United States and in Hollywood. On the Internet, many reacted to the letter with outrage. Some accounts on called the letter a SO. Others joked about how disappointed I am they came from the signatories. Many big names like Messing, Rapaport, Tishby and Margulies have declared themselves openly pro-Israel since October 7. The inclusion of Jennifer Jason Leigh came as a surprise to some. Lots on X I went so far as to say that, seeing her name on letterthey were happy that Noah Baumbach, her ex-husband, now with Greta Gerwig, had cheated on her. Some pro-Israeli voices celebrated the letter. Todd Richman, Democratic Majority Co-Chair for Israel, posted on X, sorry Jonathan Glazer of @ZoneOfInterest and your rebuttal of your Jewishness. PS, remember that the Nazis and Hamas don't care if you refute it or not. The letter concluded that the current climate of growing anti-Semitism only underscores the need for the Jewish State of Israel, a place that will always welcome us, as no state did during the Holocaust depicted in the film. Mr. Glazer. Since Glazer gave his speech, public opinion in the Jewish world has been divided. Danny Cohen, producer on The area of ​​interest called Glazers notices distraction on podcast Ungodly: two Jews in the news. Piotr MA Cywiskidirector of the Auschwitz Memorial Museum, where Glazer's film was shot, defended his director's comments on write this reviews who expected a clear political position or a film solely on the genocide did not grasp the depth of its message.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://forward.com/culture/film-tv/594098/jonathan-glazer-zone-of-interest-open-letter-oscar-speech-israel-hamas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos