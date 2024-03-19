Entertainment
Ronny Chieng had no interest in hosting The Daily Show full time
Ronny Chieng has been with The Daily Show as a correspondent for nine years throughout Trevor Noah's journey. He stayed on last year as Comedy Central sifted through more than a dozen guest hosts before recently settling on a temporary arrangement: Monday appearances by standard-bearer Jon Stewart with correspondents like Chieng filling in. the rest of the week.
I was happy with the decision they made, Chieng said in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week before his sold-out show at the Tabernacle on Saturday evening (March 23).There are literally two single seats left on Live Nation as of Tuesday morning.)
But Chieng himself had no real interest in being the full-time host. I didn't think it was for me, he said.
The 38-year-old Malaysian Chinese comedian, who grew up in Singapore and the United States, said he was as surprised as everyone else when Stewart was brought on as at least part-time host.
They kept it a secret from everyone, Chieng said. I was doing a stand-up show in Red Bank, New Jersey, the evening the news came out. He lives in Red Bank. [In 2023, he actually moved away from Red Bank in 2021 to Colts Neck nine miles away.] I texted him to see if he wanted to come on the show unannounced. But he never answered me. Okay, he's too busy. It turned out he was trying to stay silent, so he didn't respond because he didn't want to lie to me.
Chieng, who landed a 2022 Netflix stand-up special Speakeasy with an aggressively sardonic stand-up style, said he tried to follow in the career footsteps of bigger comedians like Bill Burr and John Mulaney both from creatively and from a business point of view.
They both keep their crews very small, but they hire specific people to help them with their tours, he said. I learned from them. And I try to make my show more of a show. I have a DJ. I have openers. I need someone to handle this.
He even opened for Mulaney, notably in Atlanta. He's one of the greatest of all time, Chieng said. He masters everything: sketches, sitcoms, monologues.
Chieng has also built his own acting career, most notably in Crazy Rich Asians in 2019. He is unsure if a sequel is coming. I was 20th on the call list, he said. You better ask Google.
But he landed a voice-over job with a true animated sequel, Kung Fu Panda 4, which is currently the No. 1 movie in the United States, and he didn't have to audition for the role of Captain Fish, who lives in the mouth of a pelican. .
It's always nice to be asked, Chieng said. It's nice to want to do voices. This franchise has been around for a while and is very established. It’s fun to be a part of things that I used to watch.
He will also be in a Hulu series with Jimmy O. Yang called Interior Chinatown. based on the best-selling book of the same name, due out later this year.
Chieng has done several shows in Atlanta over the years and was part of four shows filmed in Atlanta at the Tabernacle when Trevor Noah was the host in late 2022.
But Chieng's visit to Atlanta the year before, in late 2021, was particularly memorable. COVID-19 testing was still required at that time and he tested positive an hour before the show, forcing it to be postponed at the last second.
People were pretty unhappy, he said. I couldn't do anything. Only later did I realize that in Georgia no one cared [expletive] about COVID. I did a makeup show a few months later and it went well.
He added: If I get COVID again before I come to Atlanta, I promise I won't care.
IF YOU ARE GOING TO
Ronny Chieng
7 p.m. Saturday March 23. $56 and up. Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta, livenation.com
