Which A-list action star climbs the Hollywood sign? Actor climbs onto famous landmark while filming commercial

A A-list actor was spotted climbing the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California on Monday.

The action star was spotted staying at the famous landmark while filming an Olympic-themed commercial.

A film crew was present on the ground while flying drones captured every moment of the star's ascension.

The actor put his years of experience in the action genre to good use by showing off his buff physique in a tight black T-shirt.

But can you guess who it is?

That's right, it's Tom Cruise.

The Mission: Impossible star, 61, looked in her element while filming the physically demanding commercial.

At one point, he was seen lifting his shirt and showing off his washboard abs while a crew member took a photo of him.

Tom completed his look for the ad with black pants and a pair of matching boots.

Alongside his new commercial, Tom has been busy filming the next installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

The actor is reportedly set to fly cast and crew to Longcross Studios in the UK amid the M25 closure, to continue progress on the blockbuster.

Tom has been working at the Longcorss filming location in Surrey this week to try to meet a 2025 deadline for the next film, where he will reprise his role as Agent Ethan Hunt.

Longcross is close to junctions 10 and 11 of the M25, where the motorway is closed this weekend.

“The closure of the M25 is a headache for most people, but not for Tom. He is so keen to keep Mission: Impossible 8 in production that he has helicopters on standby in London to transport his crew to Longcross,” a source told theThe sun.

“It seems excessive, but delaying work on the film is a bigger problem and Tom is such a professional that he will move heaven and earth to keep the series going.”

“Film staff or stars required for filming have been informed that if they cannot get to Longcross due to M25 closures, they will be flown in by helicopter,” the source added.

“It’s a feat that sounds like a scene from one of Tom’s movies.”

Tom was seen filming in Derbyshire last week with his co-stars Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell.

MI:8 was supposed to hit theaters this summer, but production has already been delayed due to the Hollywood writers' strike.

The seventh film, Dead Reckoning Part One, was released last year.

The cast and crew were preparing for the huge shoot in Derbyshire, which lasted around a week.

The Mission: Impossible film series, launched in 1996, is based on a 1966 television series of the same name.

Production on the eighth film was initially halted so the cast could promote the first part, then the strike began, causing further delays.

With Mission: Impossible, Tom returns to action for a new Top Gun sequel after the massive box office success of the previous entry.

Tom will return as Impossible Mission Force agent Ethan Hunt, in the saga (photo in Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning)

Tom will return as Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, and Paramount, which will produce again, hopes to reunite him with recent teammates Miles Teller and Glen Powell.

The news that Tom is back in business with Paramount, where he has released several of his recent films, comes just days after he signed a deal with Warner Bros. to produce and develop new films for this studio, including films in which he will star. .

According to Puck NewsEhren Kruger, co-writer of Maverick, is writing the screenplay for the third installment in the series.

Sources said The Hollywood Reporter that director Joseph Kosinski is also expected to return after proving himself with critical and commercial success.