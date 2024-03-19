Entertainment
Which A-list action star climbs the Hollywood sign? Actor climbs onto famous landmark while filming commercial
A A-list actor was spotted climbing the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California on Monday.
The action star was spotted staying at the famous landmark while filming an Olympic-themed commercial.
A film crew was present on the ground while flying drones captured every moment of the star's ascension.
The actor put his years of experience in the action genre to good use by showing off his buff physique in a tight black T-shirt.
But can you guess who it is?
A A-list actor was spotted climbing the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California on Monday.
The action star was spotted lodging in front of the famous landmark while filming an Olympic-themed commercial.
A film crew was nearby on the ground while flying drones captured every moment of the star's ascension. But can you guess who it is?
That's right, it's Tom Cruise.
The Mission: Impossible star, 61, looked in her element while filming the physically demanding commercial.
At one point, he was seen lifting his shirt and showing off his washboard abs while a crew member took a photo of him.
Tom completed his look for the ad with black pants and a pair of matching boots.
Alongside his new commercial, Tom has been busy filming the next installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise.
The actor is reportedly set to fly cast and crew to Longcross Studios in the UK amid the M25 closure, to continue progress on the blockbuster.
Tom has been working at the Longcorss filming location in Surrey this week to try to meet a 2025 deadline for the next film, where he will reprise his role as Agent Ethan Hunt.
Longcross is close to junctions 10 and 11 of the M25, where the motorway is closed this weekend.
That's right, it's Tom Cruise! The Mission: Impossible star, 61, looked in her element while filming the physically demanding advert.
At one point, he was seen lifting his shirt and showing off his washboard abs while a crew member took a photo of him.
Tom completed his look for the ad with black pants and a pair of matching boots.
“The closure of the M25 is a headache for most people, but not for Tom. He is so keen to keep Mission: Impossible 8 in production that he has helicopters on standby in London to transport his crew to Longcross,” a source told theThe sun.
“It seems excessive, but delaying work on the film is a bigger problem and Tom is such a professional that he will move heaven and earth to keep the series going.”
“Film staff or stars required for filming have been informed that if they cannot get to Longcross due to M25 closures, they will be flown in by helicopter,” the source added.
“It’s a feat that sounds like a scene from one of Tom’s movies.”
Tom was seen filming in Derbyshire last week with his co-stars Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell.
MI:8 was supposed to hit theaters this summer, but production has already been delayed due to the Hollywood writers' strike.
The seventh film, Dead Reckoning Part One, was released last year.
Alongside his new commercial, Tom has been busy filming the next installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise.
The actor is reportedly set to fly cast and crew to Longcross Studios in the UK due to the M25 closure, in order to continue progress on the blockbuster.
The cast and crew were preparing for the huge shoot in Derbyshire, which lasted around a week.
The Mission: Impossible film series, launched in 1996, is based on a 1966 television series of the same name.
Production on the eighth film was initially halted so the cast could promote the first part, then the strike began, causing further delays.
With Mission: Impossible, Tom returns to action for a new Top Gun sequel after the massive box office success of the previous entry.
Tom will return as Impossible Mission Force agent Ethan Hunt, in the saga (photo in Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning)
Tom will return as Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, and Paramount, which will produce again, hopes to reunite him with recent teammates Miles Teller and Glen Powell.
The news that Tom is back in business with Paramount, where he has released several of his recent films, comes just days after he signed a deal with Warner Bros. to produce and develop new films for this studio, including films in which he will star. .
According to Puck NewsEhren Kruger, co-writer of Maverick, is writing the screenplay for the third installment in the series.
Sources said The Hollywood Reporter that director Joseph Kosinski is also expected to return after proving himself with critical and commercial success.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13213409/Which-list-action-star-climbing-Hollywood-sign-Actor-hoists-famous-landmark-filming-commercial.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Which A-list action star climbs the Hollywood sign? Actor climbs onto famous landmark while filming commercial
- College Football Playoff and ESPN agree to negotiate through 2031-2032
- How to Buy Rachel Nances Bachelor: The Women's Dress Tells It All
- Lots of activities for children and families this Easter in Solihull!
- What will happen if Trump fails to secure a half-billion dollar bond?
- Kanguva – Sizzling Teaser | Suriya | Bobby Déol | Devi Sri Prasad | Shiva | Green Studio | UV creations | Video trailer
- Autonoma: Making it easy to modernize legacy code
- Parliamentary Secretary's Statement on Two-Spirit, Indigenous Celebration and Awareness Day 2SLQBTQIA+
- Kara Swisher: This is why Trump needs Manafort now
- What is the heir's mother planning?
- Stock market today: Nvidia is stocking up after unveiling new products
- Undersecretary Zeyas' speech at the anti-corruption groups event on Day 2 of the Democracy Summit