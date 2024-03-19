Entertainment
Ozark and actor creator, Aggie Marc Menchaca catches up with his Alma Mater
Graduated from Texas A&M University Marc Menchaca hasn't played a cowboy yet, even though he looks remarkably like one.
In real life, he's an Aggie, having graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in English in 1998. He became widely known for his role as Russ Langmore on the hit Netflix series. Ozark. The San Angelo, Texas native most recently appeared in the film The creator.
Menchaca recalled his days in Aggieland, his path to Hollywood and his recent walk down the aisle with English actress Lena Headey, who played the infamous Queen Cersei Lannister in the HBO series. Game Of Thrones.
Aggie from the start
Growing up in San Angelo, Texas, nearly 300 miles from College Station, Menchaca, 48, was introduced to it early by a family friend who loved all things Aggie. He got me hooked on A&M at a young age,” Menchaca said.
Then a chance meeting with A&M's football coach sealed the deal.
I was obsessed with Aggie football and my parents took me to a game. We were in the MSC waiting to get on the elevator and Jackie Sherrill came out and my jaw dropped. He stopped and talked to me, then I guess he took down our information. A few weeks later I received a hat and a letter from him in the mail. And that was the end of my decision about what I would do after high school; I was going to A&M, for sure.
And he spent his time like a good Ags should: I went to the football games, I don't think I missed a single one and Midnight Yells, he said. He was a member of the Aggie Men's Clubworked on Bonfire and, in between all that, realized he wanted to become an actor.
But he wasn't ready for everyone to know yet. I wrote a letter to my parents, like I thought I wanted to do this, but please don't tell anyone, he laughed.
But only in their dreams can men be truly free
The classic 1989 film Circle of Dead Poets made me want to become an actor, Menchaca said. He recalled a particularly influential professor under whom he studied at Texas A&M, English professor Dr. Larry Reynolds, who he said reminded him of the character Robin Williams in the film, an English professor in a preparatory school for boys that unleashed energetic free thought in its students.
We stayed in touch; I always get a little emotional when I talk about him, Menchaca said. He would start the class by opening the door for us so that we could say anything, complaints, compliments.
I remember him saying he was an engineer, but he quit because he really loved teaching literature, and it wasn't about the money; it was about encouraging everyone to find their passion. He played an important role in my success as an actor.
Once reached, Reynolds, who is still a professor at A&M, said, “Marc and I have corresponded several times over the years and I have great admiration for his thoughtful character and rare talent. His fond remembrance of my contribution to his career choice was deeply gratifying.
Seize the day
After graduating, Menchaca moved to Austin where he continued his business, doing commercials and taking photos. the roles in independent films. There, he agreed to care for a man with cerebral palsy, which he did for four years.
His acting career then took him to New York where he walked the sidewalk, attending auditions and acting classes, waiting tables on the sidelines. I was taking classes with casting directors just to get to know them, he said. I said to myself, I'm going to go really hard, meet all the casting directors. I'm going to manage my credit cards for a year and then go from there.
And it wasn't easy. I would have breakdowns every day after I got home from work, then I would run around town and land headshots, he said.
But eventually, he met a casting director who got him into acting. Ozark.
This job changed everything for me, he says. Other roles came after that, but it's still a chore, he said, adding: “My wife, she's been doing this for 30 years.”
Menchaca met Headey in 2020 thanks to common knowledge. They married two years later in the Italian countryside. She has two children from a previous marriage, now aged 8 and 13.
Based in Brooklyn, the couple continues to work on projects; for Menchaca, that means filming in Finland with Emma Thompson and Judy Greer on The fisherman. They will also tour together in Canada in a series called The abandoned.
We try to never spend more than two weeks apart, so it will be great to work together. And it's a western. Everyone always tells me, you look like a cowboy, I can't believe you've never done a western, he said.
Perhaps his most recent appearance is as an eagle-eyed cowboy. Viewers might have noticed Menchaca last Sunday at the Super Bowl, delivering beer through a snowstorm with the help of a team of Clydesdales in a Budweiser commercial called Old-fashioned delivery.
Here's how to do it the old-fashioned way. #DeliverySince1876 pic.twitter.com/GHlZm4sGCj
– Budweiser (@budweiserusa) January 31, 2024
Sources
2/ https://today.tamu.edu/2024/03/19/ozark-and-the-creator-actor-aggie-marc-menchaca-catches-up-with-his-alma-mater/
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
