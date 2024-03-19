'James' Reimagines Twain's 'Huckleberry Finn' With Biting Humor and HorrorExBulletin

TERRY GROSS, HOST:

It's FRESH AIR. This is shaping up to be an important moment for Percival Everett. His 2001 novel “Erasure” was made into the hit film “American Fiction,” and his latest novel, “James,” was just released. This is a reimagining of Mark Twain's 1885 classic “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” Our book critic Maureen Corrigan has a review.

MAUREEN CORRIGAN, BYLINE: Ernest Hemingway was not known for his generosity toward other writers, but even he felt the need to humble himself before Mark Twain. In 1935, Hemingway declared that all modern American literature originated from a book by Mark Twain called “Huckleberry Finn.” It's the best book we've ever had. All American writing comes from there. There was nothing before. There hasn't been anything as good since. Hemingway spoke in the slang, swearing voice of the novel's narrator, Huck Finn, who spoke a brutally funny American dialect that jumped immediately off the page. But imagine if the other passenger on that immortal raft on the Mississippi had taken over the narration. American literature and perhaps America's perception of itself would have been turned upside down if Twain had allowed Jim, a runaway slave, to have a say. That's the premise of Percival Everett's magnificent new novel “James.”

Admittedly, the strategy of placing a so-called supporting character in the spotlight of a reimagined classic has been used so often that it can seem a little tired. We have heard, among a multitude of others, of Ahab's wife; daughter of Daisy Buchanan; Father March, the patriarch of these little women; and Bertha Mason, that poor madwoman in the attic who terrorizes Jane Eyre. So when is a literary gimmick not a gimmick? When the reimagining is so inspired, it becomes an essential companion to the original novel, so much so that you can't imagine reading one without the other. Such is the power of “James”.

Everett, like Twain, is a humorist of the first order. He begins his novel by blithely exposing the absurdities of racism through language lessons that James gives with his granddaughter and a few other children. It is crucial that these children learn to apply a slave filter when they speak because, as James says, white people expect us to speak a certain way, and that can only be helpful if we let's not disappoint them. James then tries what he calls situational translations with the children. (Reading) You walk down the street and see that Mrs. Holiday's kitchen is on fire. How to tell him ? Fire, fire, January said. That's almost right, James said. The youngest child, Rachel, 5, said: Lawdy, missum, look there. Perfect, said James. Why is this correct? Lizzie raised her hand. Because we need to let white people be the ones to name the problem. Another child adds, because he needs to name everything.

This sly comic tone predominates throughout the first third of the novel, which also stays quite close to the root of Twain's original plot. Huck, fleeing his abusive father, teams up with James, who learns he is about to be sold to his family. Together, the two hide out on Jackson Island (ph), then set sail on the Mississippi, braving violent storms and imposing riverboats that suddenly descend upon them, as well as the pursuit of slave catchers and swindlers. But gradually the familiar rafting trip heads toward newer, more ominous tributaries of the mighty Mississippi. James realizes that he is jealous of Huck's naivety—of his ability to be very excited about adventure, to feel that way in a world without fear of being hanged to death or worse.

Of course, the stakes of their shared journey were always different for Twain's Huck and Jim and Everett's Huck and James. But Twain chose not to dramatize the racist barbarity of antebellum America. Everett does. Alternating biting humor and horror, it makes readers understand that, for James, Mississippi can offer a temporary refuge. But given the realistic odds that he will reunite with his family and achieve freedom, the river is most likely a vast highway leading to a scary nowhere. Although Jim wins here by calling himself James, there will be little chance of him simply heading into the territory.

