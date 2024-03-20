Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood star known as 'the most beautiful woman in the world,' tests positive for COVID-19





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Indian actress and former Miss World long touted as the most beautiful woman in the world, has tested positive for COVID 19. The news was shared in a tweet from the 46-year-old star actor's husband Abhishek Bachchan, who revealed that the couple's 8-year-old daughter Aaradhya also had COVID-19. Just a day earlier, Bachchan had disclosed that he and his 77-year-old father, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, had tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms. Aishwarya and Aaradhya also tested positive for COVID-19. They will quarantine themselves at home. The BMC has been informed of his situation and is taking the necessary steps. The rest of the family, including my mother, tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020 According to Bachchan, whose family is considered Bollywood royalty, his famous wife will quarantine at home alongside their daughter. He did not provide further details about their symptoms. Male Bachchans, meanwhile, continue to be hospitalized. My father and I remain in the hospital until the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone, please stay safe and careful. Please follow all rules! Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020 Crowned Miss World 1994 before becoming an international star in films like Bride and prejudice And Jodhaa Akbar and model for LOral's high-profile campaigns, Rai married Bachchan in 2007 in a superstar couple once compared to Brangelina. Husband Abhishek Bachchan and the couple's daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images) For the latest coronavirus news and updatesfollow us on https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised remain most at risk. If you have any questions, please refer to CDCsand WHO resource guides. The story continues Learn more about Yahoo Entertainment:

