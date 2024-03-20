Entertainment
Ex-girlfriend of Marvel actor Jonathan Major sues him for defamation and assault
Actor Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, sued him in federal court Tuesday, three months after a New York City jury convicted him of assaulting her and harassed.
Jabbari, a British dancer who is suing former Marvel actor Majors alleging defamation, malicious prosecution, assault and battery in the Southern District of New York, alleges in court documents that Majors physically assaulted her at several other times during their almost two-year relationship, the first time in July 2022.
And she alleges in the lawsuit that since Majors was convicted in December, he has continued to attack her reputation.
When publicly confronted with Grace's numerous allegations of abuse, Majors called her a liar at every turn and very specifically claimed that he had never laid a hand on a woman, in an attempt to convince the world that Grace was not a victim of domestic violence. but rather a crazy liar who should be treated as such, according to the lawsuit.
The major's lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said she expected Jabbaris to go to trial.
This is no surprise, Chaudhry said in an email. Mr. Majors is preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari.
In court documents, Jabbari also alleges that Majors consistently engaged in escalating abusive behavior toward women since 2013.
Jabbari, who met Majors in 2021 on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, did not identify who else he may have abused. And Jabbaris' attorney, Brittany Henderson, did not return a call seeking comment.
In February, two other ex-girlfriends of Majors, Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper, told the New York Times that he had also physically and emotionally abused them. These allegations span from 2013 to 2019.
Majors, through his lawyer, denied physically assaulting Duncan, and in response to Hooper's allegations of emotional abuse, his lawyer told the Times: “Looking back, he is embarrassed by some of his jealous behavior.”
Marvel parted ways with Majors, once a rising star in Hollywood, in December following his conviction.
Majors, who played supervillain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel film franchise, was set to revisit the role in Avengers: Kang Dynasty in 2026.
But, apparently in an attempt to save his acting career, Majors continued to deny hurting Jabbari in an interview with ABC News in January and insisted that even though he had witnessed domestic violence, he would not had never done it himself.
I never hit a woman, Majors said. I have never. My hands have never hit a woman. Never.
Jabbari, in her lawsuit, said Majors was trying to destroy her.
Now that the majors can no longer physically abuse Grace, he has resorted to very public abuse of his reputation, according to his lawsuit. After his arrest, Majors immediately launched a massive media campaign aimed at smearing Grace, claiming that he was completely innocent, that he was probably the victim, that he had not assaulted her at all, and that this woman was going through a difficult time. emotional crisis, for which she was taken to prison. a hospital.
Jabbari alleges in the lawsuit that Majors attacked her for a second time in September 2022, this time causing serious bodily injury.
In London, Majors allegedly threw Jabbari onto the hood of a car and covered her mouth when she screamed for help, according to the lawsuit. Then, after bringing her back inside their home, Majors slammed her head against the marble floor while strangling her until she felt she couldn't breathe, alleges. -we.
Shortly afterward, Grace disclosed the physical abuse to a member of Jonathan's management team in an effort to get him help, according to the lawsuit. Majors was furious when he learned that Grace had reported him as an abuser.
The violent episode that resulted in Majors' accusation erupted, according to Manhattan prosecutors, in March 2023 after Jabbari spotted a text message on his phone from a woman named Cleopatra while they were riding in a car from Brooklyn to Manhattan.
Prosecutors said Majors slapped Jabbari in the face and fractured his middle finger with one of his hands. And when Jabbari got out of the car, Majors threw her back inside like a football, they said.
Majors denied hitting Jabbari, and his lawyers claimed he was the victim of a jilted lover who left him bloodied and went clubbing with three strangers after the alleged abusive encounter.
Ultimately, a nine-person jury found Majors guilty of harassment and misdemeanor assault, and he was scheduled to be sentenced in February. That date was moved to April 8 after Chaudhry, his lawyer, filed a last-minute motion asking the judge to overturn the verdict.
