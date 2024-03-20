Dr. Dre Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with Eminem, Snoop, 50 Cent





Dr. Dre follows in the footsteps of his rap peers like Ice Cube, 2Pac and Snoop Dogg as the West Coast legend received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dre officially received the 2,775th star during a star-studded presentation on Tuesday afternoon (March 19). Friends and hip-hop associates who have been in Dre's corner for decades, like Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem, Jimmy Iovine and many others, were in attendance. The production icon took the podium after Iovine and Snoop Dogg showered Dr. Dre with love and appreciation for what he brought to hip-hop. “Growing up in Compton, I never imagined that I would one day be represented here among some of my childhood heroes,” he began. “I have been lucky enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do. And that ? Isn't that the dream? » Dre asked the crowd. “Over the course of my career, I have had the privilege of finding and encouraging new talent as well as pushing the boundaries of hip-hop, both in content and substance.” Dr. Dre continued, “But I’m most proud of elevating the sound and clarity of how we experience hip-hop. Pulling this thing off is one of my greatest accomplishments. I love that this honor is unique to Los Angeles and brings fans around the world to connect with their favorite artists. I will be here forever. » The superproducer rose to prominence as the sound architect and co-founder of seminal rap group NWA. He took out his The Chronicle acclaimed debut album in 1992, which reached number three on the Billboard 200. Dre left NWA and went to create anthems for Death Row Records with other rap legends like Snoop, 2Pac and many others. With the support of Interscope co-founder Jimmy Iovine, Dre launched Aftermath Entertainment in 1996 and is credited with discovering Eminem and 50 Cent. Dr. Dre scored his first No. 1 atop the Billboard Hot 100 with 2Pac's “California Love” in 1995. Other No. 1 hits on Dre's decorated resume include 50 Cent's “In Da Club,” “Family Affair” » by Mary J. Blige and “Crack A Bottle” by Eminem. As a credited artist, he also reached the top of the Hot 100 as part of BLACKstreet's “No Diggity” in 1996. Billboard named Dr. Dre as the greatest rap producer of all time, as the 59-year-old topped our list in first place last year. Watch images from the Hollywood Walk of Fame presentation below.

